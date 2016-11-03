Muscogee County School Board discusses factors for deciding school closures

As the Muscogee County School Board discussed the factors that would go into deciding whether and which schools to close to make the district more effective and efficient, superintendent David Lewis insisted no decision has been made, but he did make a guarantee:
The public will know by January before the school year in which a school or schools would close or the attendance zones would be rezoned.
Hypothetically, consolidating the elementary schools with the three lowest enrollments would save in projected operational costs $362,575, $313,676 and $302,409, according to the administration’s presentation. The savings for consolidating the middle schools with the three lowest enrollments would save an estimated $487,295, $451,479 and $458,251, respectively. Consolidating the high schools with the three lowest enrollments would save an estimated $1,000,655, $1,010,683 and $320,126 respectively.
School districts earn state funding based on minimum enrollment of 450 for elementary schools, 624 for middle schools and 970 for high schools. So if a school’s enrollment is less than that threshold, the district must use local revenue to make up the difference.
As of Oct. 24, the Muscogee County School District has 14,793 students in grades K-5. Divide that number by 450, and MCSD receives state money equivalent to fully funding 33 elementary schools. But MCSD has 32 elementary schools, and 14 of them have less than 450 students. They are (with their enrollment): Fox (279), Dawson (282), Forrest Road (317), Downtown (325), Johnson (332), Lonnie Jackson (332), Key (335), Davis (345), South Columbus (384), Wesley Heights (393), St. Marys Road (394), Gentian (407), Double Churches (413) and River Road (422).
The 18 other MCSD elementary schools have enrollments more than the 450 threshold: Waddell (460), Wynnton (466), Allen (478), Allen (478), Brewer (487), Reese Road (490), Georgetown (494), Hannan (500), Rigdon Road (501), Martin Luther King Jr. (528), Clubview (538), Blanchard (540), Dimon (542), Britt David (572), Midland (587), Mathews (588), Eagle Ridge (638), North Columbus (674) and Dorothy Height (750).
For a middle school to earn full state funding, it must have at least 624 students, so MCSD’s 6,647 students in grades 6-8 amount to funding for 11 middle schools; MCSD has 12 of them.
These eight middle schools have enrollments less than the 624 threshold: Midland (396), Eddy (399), Double Churches (443), Rothschild (511), Baker (521), East Columbus (532), Fort (562) and Aaron Cohn (565).
These four middle schools have enrollments more than the 624 threshold: Veterans (632), Blackmon Road (661), Arnold (668) and Richards (757).
So while the district’s elementary schools have an overall surplus of students, the middle schools have an overall shortage. If the surplus enrollment were removed from the four middle schools over the 624 threshold were rezoned into the schools under the threshold, the district’s middle schools still would have a total shortage of 841 students, assistant superintendent Rebecca Braaten told the board.
For a high school to earn full state funding, it must have at least 950 students. MCSD’s 8,684 students amount to funding for nine high schools. MCSD indeed has nine high schools, although one of them, the 174-student Early College Academy, the Georgia Department of Education funds as an alternative school.
MCSD has three comprehensive high schools with enrollments less than the 950 threshold: Jordan (741), Spencer (809) and Kendrick (854).
The district’s other five comprehensive high schools have enrollments more than the 950 threshold: Carver (1,114), Shaw (1,231), Columbus (1,264), Hardaway (1,268) and Northside (1,403).
So MCSD has an overall surplus of 1,084 high school students. They could be evenly redistributed or 446 of these students could be rezoned to fill the high schools under the threshold, Braaten said.
The student capacity at each school wasn’t included in the presentation. But enrollment isn’t the only factor to consider, Braaten said. Other factors are: age and condition of the facilities; size of the property and classroom availability; location of property; money already spent or planned for improvements; and growth and movement as projected by the city government.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272
