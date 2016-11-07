Muscogee schools superintendent recommends new transportation director

0:46 Eddie Lowe speaks at swearing-in ceremony Pause

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:40 Georgia Secretary of State addresses concerns over cyber security for voting

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"