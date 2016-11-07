Muscogee schools superintendent recommends new transportation director

The Muscogee County School Board is scheduled to vote next week on hiring a new transportation director to replace the one who resigned the day after the board had approved him.
During the board’s work session Monday evening, superintendent David Lewis recommended DeKalb County School District transportation supervisor Herbert Hill, who was stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Benning for five years, to be the Muscogee County School District’s new transportation director. Liberty County School System transportation director John Lyles, a former Columbus TV newscaster, resigned from the MCSD job following the board’s 5-0-2 vote to approve him the previous night.
During that Sept. 21 meeting, board chairman Rob Varner of District 5, vice chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1, Athavia “A.J.” Senior of District 3, Naomi Buckner of District 4 and Shannon Smallman of District 7 voted yes. Kia Chambers, the nine-member school board’s lone county-wide representative, and Mark Cantrell of District 6 were absent from the meeting. John Thomas of District 2 and Frank Myers of District 8 abstained.
Myers said he abstained because the administration wouldn’t allow him to ask Lyles questions before the vote. Thomas said he abstained because of conflicting information about Lyles’ employment history. Nobody cleared up the discrepancies during the meeting.
Afterward, the Ledger-Enquirer asked Lyles to clarify. He said he is the Liberty County School System’s transportation director and his resume wasn’t updated. He also said the correct information is on his application, although it wasn’t provided to the public. He wouldn’t say whether he is in the positions he lists as current on his resume and referred all other questions to MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller, who also wouldn’t answer.
The next day, the Ledger-Enquirer reported Lyles resigned. That night, MCSD responded to the Ledger-Enquirer’s request for an explanation by releasing a written statement from Lyles, which said in part: “I have never experienced such a hostile environment directed towards administration in my professional career. My focus is on improving student achievement and the community. Columbus is my hometown. But because of this experience, I have decided that MCSD is not a good fit for my expertise at this time.”
As a transportation supervisor, Hill reports to the director and is responsible for part of DeKalb’s department, roughly equal to Muscogee’s entire department, MCSD human resources chief Kathy Tessin told the Ledger-Enquirer.
According to his resume, Hill has more than 20 years of experience in transportation/logistics management, although he lists only 16 years of work experience. Before becoming a transportation supervisor in DeKalb in July 2013, held the following positions in the U.S. Army: a fleet manager at Fort Irwin, Calif., from January 2012 to September 2013 (those are the dates on his resume, despite overlapping with his DeKalb employment across the country), a transportation coordinator at Fort Bragg, N.C., from February 2011 to January 2012, an operations manager at Fort Bragg from July 2009 to February 2011, a management training instructor and military initial entry training instructor at Camp Casey, Korea and Fort Knox, Ky., from July 2005 to July 2009, and a section supervisor at Fort Benning from July 2000 to July 2005.
Hill earned a master’s degree in organizational management from Ashford University in 2015. His resume doesn’t list a bachelor’s degree.
According to the work session agenda, the vacancy was posted Sept. 22 through Oct. 14, attracted 10 applicants (two from MCSD) and three candidates were interviewed (none from MCSD). The interview team members were Tessin, operations chief David Goldberg and regional chief Ron Wiggins.
Buckner asked the only questions about Lewis’ recommendation of Hill during the work session. In their responses, administrators said: MCSD has approximately 300 buses and five supervisors reporting to the transportation director; Hill oversees 55 buses in DeKalb; no MCSD supervisors applied for the director’s position.
Myers, Thomas and Senior didn’t attend Monday’s work session.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272
