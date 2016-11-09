New Phoenix by Chinese sculptor lands on Phenix City Riverwalk

The mythical creature is situated on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River looking to Columbus in the east.
It is rich in symbolism and Wednesday morning the region’s newest piece of public art was dedicated on the Troy University-Phenix City riverfront campus.
“In so many ways the Phoenix, which is symbolic of rebirth rising from its own ashes, really does reflect what’s happened in this community,” said Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins said. “This was a major gift from our international artist friend from China, Huo Bao Zhu. He wanted to be here, but his work certainly is present because of the Trojan statute that stands in front of the new building was also a product of Huo Bao Zhu.”
Zhu was in Troy for a dedication on Friday, but because of his battle with cancer he went back to China before the Phenix City dedication, Hawkins said.
Troy’s campus is built, in part, on property that was once a slice of Riverview public housing complex.
“We took property — in partnership with the city — that was underutilized and brought hope and rebirth to this part of community,” Hawkins said. “... This gift is a tribute to this community.”
Troy University Vice Chancellor David White, standing next to the 7-foot, nearly 1,500-pound bronze sculpture, called it a great day for the community.
“Art connects all of us. It connects across rivers, across boundaries of government, across school districts, across nations and across oceans,” White said. “Art speaks, in one way or another, across cultures and languages and across time.”
Alabama Rep. Chris Blackshear, who is part of the Troy University football broadcast team, said the sculpture of the mythical creature has an appropriate landing place next to the downtown Phenix City Troy campus.
“It symbolizes the rebirth of our riverfront,” Blackshear said. “But it is next to a university whose doors never close and a business that will never shut down.”
The Phoenix is a replica of a piece in China.
“The first time I saw this version of the Phoenix was in a very exclusive resort in Xi’an, China,” Hawkins said. “When I saw the Phoenix and thought how appropriate. Huo Bao Zhu loves the United States and loves the collaboration that is now occurring between the U.S. and China. As Troy University has become Alabama’s international university; and in many ways it’s where East meets West, we thought this would be appropriate.”
