LaGrange College hires new vice president

A new member of the LaGrange College leadership will join the institution next semester.
Karen Aubrey, associate dean for the Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Augusta University, has been hired as LaGrange College’s vice president for academic affairs, President Dan McAlexander announced Friday.
Aubrey will replace provost David Garrison, who is retiring in February and will join his wife, Donna Barger, in Orlando, Fla., where she is vice president for clinical services at WeCare TLC, a medical management company, according to the college’s news release.
“Dr. Aubrey is eminently qualified to build on the foundation built by Dr. Garrison over the last seven years,” McAlexander said in the release.
Aubrey has been an associate dean since 2014 at Augusta University, where she has worked for 26 years. She was a professor in the Department of Languages, Literature and Communications, then became an administrator in 2007. When the university merged with Georgia Health Sciences University (Medical College of Georgia) in 2012, she helped consolidate the primarily undergraduate liberal arts campus with the medical research university, according to the release.
“She has extensive academic experience and an impressive track record of success,” McAlexander said. “Her ability to bring people together to achieve a common goal will be a great asset for us.”
Aubrey is scheduled to assume her new duties Jan. 17.
“I’m honored and excited to serve as vice president of academic affairs and to become a part of LaGrange College,” Aubrey said in the release. “I look forward to furthering the mission of the college, working with great students and impressive faculty and joining in the vibrant community life of LaGrange.”
Aubrey’s community involvement in Augusta has included the Imperial Theatre, where she and her husband, Phillip D’Ambrogi, helped the director secure grants to maintain and restore the historic building. D’Ambrogi owns two project management firms based in Atlanta, according to the release.
Aubrey is a liaison between her college and Fort Gordon and a member of Leadership Augusta. She is active in fundraising activities in the Augusta and Atlanta areas, and she is a partner with Richmond County nonprofit organizations to cultivate student internships and build connections to the university, according to the release.
Aubrey, a native of North Little Rock, Ark., earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Central Arkansas. Her doctorate in 18th century British literature with an emphasis in satire is from the University of Southern Mississippi.
A restructuring of LaGrange College’s cabinet has eliminated the provost’s position, spokeswoman Debby Baker told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.
Aubrey was one of approximately 130 applicants from around the country, Baker said. A search firm helped the college’s search committee, comprising faculty, staff, board members and students, to select four finalists, who visited the campus, she said.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments