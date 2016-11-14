Alabama schools improve on state’s standardized tests

The public schools systems of Phenix City, Russell County and Lee County improved their proficiency on most of the state’s standardized tests this year compared to last year.
Out of the 14 ACT Aspire tests given in 2015 and 2016, Phenix City improved on 10, Russell County and Lee County improved on eight, and the state average improved on 13, according to results released by the Alabama State Department of Education.
Overall, however, Phenix City and Russell County continue to lag behind the state average while Lee County continues to outperform it. Out of the 17 ACT Aspire tests taken in 2016, Phenix City surpassed the state average on two (third-grade reading and fifth-grade science), Russell County on one (sixth-grade math) and Lee County on 10 (third-grade math and reading; fourth-grade math; fifth-grade science; sixth-grade math; seventh-grade math and reading; 10th-grade math, reading and science).
Phenix City Superintendent Randy Wilkes wasn’t reached for comment about the scores since the state released the official results last week, but he did express his reaction in an August email to the Ledger-Enquirer when the results were unofficial.
“This past year, we invested heavily in the professional development of our teachers,” Wilkes said. “The focus and attention that we have placed on understanding the course of study standards and instructional delivery have paid tremendous dividends. Our students are engaged in the learning process as never before. Though we are pleased with the progress, we are looking for means to continue to improve student achievement.”
Russell County Superintendent Brenda Coley hasn’t been reached for comment about her system’s scores.
Lee County accountability and assessment coordinator Michelle Rutherford, on behalf of superintendent Mac McCoy, said in an email Monday to the Ledger-Enquirer, “Overall, we see a positive trend in almost every grade level.”
Asked what pleases her most about the results and what made that success happened, Rutherford said, “Although we are not satisfied with our results, in 6/7 grade levels we exceeded the national percent proficient in math; in 6/7 grade levels we met or exceeded the national percent proficient in reading and in 2/3 grade levels we met or exceeded the national percent proficient in science. We have aggressively studied the standards and provided professional development in this area.”
Asked what concerns her most about the results and what Lee County is doing to address that concern, Rutherford said, “Reading scores are lower than math scores. We have reviewed our pacing and curriculum guides and are working to better align our instruction to the standards without overlooking the importance of reading fluency in the primary grades.”
For the second straight year, Alabama’s public schools have shown overall improvement on the ACT Aspire assessments, which have been the state’s standardized tests for the past three years.
Michael Sentance, who became Alabama’s superintendent of education in August after serving as Massachusetts’ education secretary, said in a news release that he is encouraged by the increased proficiency toward college and career readiness.
“Teachers and administrators throughout Alabama are working tirelessly to make sure students receive a quality education,” Sentence said. “This is no easy task, but momentum is moving in the right direction. Although we continue to improve compared to previous years, we must make sure Alabama students reach a level of educational attainment that equals or exceeds that of students across the country and internationally.”
The scores were released the same month Gov. Robert Bentley told the Alabama Association of Regional Councils Conference, “Our education system in this state sucks,” referring to Alabama’s ranking of 51st on the National Assessment of Educational Progress in fourth-grade math.
During the spring, students in grades 3-8 and 10 take the ACT Aspire tests in math and reading; students in grades 5, 7 and 10 take the ACT Aspire test in science. The results are expressed on four levels, ranging from “In Need of Support” to “Close” to “Ready” to “Exceeding.”
Combining the top two levels, “Ready” and “Exceeding,” show proficiency because those students met or surpassed the state’s standards. That means, Wilkes said, research indicates those students are on track to earn “at least a B in college entrance classes.”
According to Education Week, Arkansas is the only other state using the ACT Aspire in grades 3-8 and high school. Wisconsin uses the ACT Aspire for high school students. New Jersey uses it as one of the options students must choose as a standardized test to graduate. Georgia uses the Georgia Milestones Assessment System, whose 2016 results were released in July.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Alabama ACT ASPIRE scores
Figures are the percentage of students who scored in the top two levels, “Ready” and “Exceeding,” which means they met or achieved more than the state’s standards and are considered proficient.
Grade 3 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
53
57
+4
Russell County
52
52
0
Lee County
65
67
+2
State average
54
59
+5
Grade 3 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
33
39
+6
Russell County
30
26
-4
Lee County
38
40
+2
State average
35
37
+2
Grade 4 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
43
49
+6
Russell County
40
52
+12
Lee County
50
61
+11
State average
48
53
+5
Grade 4 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
29
35
+6
Russell County
35
36
+1
Lee County
35
39
+4
State average
38
41
+3
Grade 5 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
45
37
-8
Russell County
35
41
+6
Lee County
45
42
-3
State average
43
45
+2
Grade 5 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
29
34
+5
Russell County
33
30
-3
Lee County
31
30
-1
State average
34
36
+2
Grade 5 science
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
39
40
+1
Russell County
32
37
+5
Lee County
37
40
+3
State average
37
39
+2
Grade 6 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
47
47
0
Russell County
53
59
+6
Lee County
60
58
-2
State average
50
54
+4
Grade 6 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
35
39
+4
Russell County
32
39
+7
Lee County
43
40
-3
State average
43
42
-1
Grade 7 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
30
26
-4
Russell County
17
18
+1
Lee County
39
41
+2
State average
33
37
+4
Grade 7 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
25
29
+4
Russell County
29
25
-4
Lee County
44
41
-3
State average
34
36
+2
Grade 7 science
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
22
28
+6
Russell County
25
20
-5
Lee County
35
33
-2
State average
33
36
+3
Grade 8 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
23
22
-1
Russell County
16
15
-1
Lee County
24
27
+3
State average
27
31
+4
Grade 8 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
33
41
+8
Russell County
34
39
+5
Lee County
44
45
+1
State average
44
45
+1
Grade 10 math
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
NA
15
NA
Russell County
NA
13
NA
Lee County
NA
20
NA
State average
NA
18
NA
Grade 10 reading
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
NA
23
NA
Russell County
NA
32
NA
Lee County
NA
33
NA
State average
NA
32
NA
Grade 10 science
System
2015 %
2016 %
+/-
Phenix City
NA
18
NA
Russell County
NA
18
NA
Lee County
NA
24
NA
State average
NA
23
NA
NA: Not applicable because the ACT Aspire was administered to 10th-graders for the first time in 2016.
Comments