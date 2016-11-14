Muscogee County School Board approves two new directors

1:28 Grandparent of Mathews student expresses concerns, empathy after fatal bus crash Pause

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

1:11 Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

1:29 French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus

1:32 Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive

3:10 Auburn QB Sean White opens up about shoulder injury

0:52 Veterans take center stage at Veterans Day parade