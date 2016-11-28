Columbus State delays WinterFest

Rain in the weather forecast has prompted Columbus State University to delay its WinterFest celebration.
Previously scheduled for Tuesday, CSU instead will conduct WinterFest on Thursday, the university announced Monday in a news release. The event still will be on the main campus around the Thomas Y. Whitley Clock Tower from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free.
This is the second annual WinterFest at CSU. The inaugural event attracted an estimated 3,500 folks.
“We were delighted with last year’s turnout for WinterFest,” CSU president Chris Markwood said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to bring everyone together for the holidays, and I am really looking forward to this year’s celebration.”
This year’s WinterFest includes:
▪ Holiday performances from more than a dozen local schools and organizations
▪ Campus lighting ceremony
▪ Train, merry-go-round, horse-drawn carriage and fire truck rides
▪ Cookie decorating and craft stations from around the world
▪ Free hot chocolate and popcorn (while supplies last)
▪ Photo opportunities with Santa and Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen”
▪ Storytelling and outdoor movies.
University Police will be at WinterFest collecting items for Cougars for Causes, a campus-wide collection drive benefitting local charities and not-for-profit centers. Attendees can participate by donating a canned good, toy or toiletry item in a collection bin or at the University Police tent during WinterFest.
More information is at winterfest.columbusstate.edu.
