Columbus State delays WinterFest

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby

4:41 These conjoined twins have beaten the odds before and they'll survive separation, mom says