Free admission to Columbus robotics competition

Twenty teams comprising approximately 200 students from elementary and middle schools across the region, including some from the Columbus area, will gather Saturday at Columbus State University for a FIRST LEGO League robotics competition.
Admission is free to the competition, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in University Hall, 4225 University Ave., and finish with a demonstration by the Columbus Space Program, followed by an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
With support from more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is an international not-for-profit organization, based in Manchester, N.H., that operates the FIRST Robotics Competition (grades 9-12), the FIRST LEGO League (grades 4-8), the FIRST LEGO League Jr. (K-3) and the FIRST Tech Challenge (7-12). FIRST also has provided more than $25 million in college scholarships, according to a news release.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
