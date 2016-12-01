MCSD spokeswoman declines Tuskegee University job

Muscogee County School District communications director Valerie Fuller confirmed Thursday that she was offered but declined a job at Tuskegee University — and neither Fuller nor Tuskegee have explained why.
Fuller wouldn’t answer any questions about this matter from the Ledger-Enquirer. She told the L-E in an email Thursday, “I am and remain an employee of the Muscogee County School District as the Director of Communications and Open Records Officer.”
In a follow-up email, Fuller added, “I choose, for reasons that do not have to be explained, or verified to you, to remain at MCSD. Yes, I was offered and have declined to complete the onboarding process for personal reasons at TU.”
MCSD superintendent David Lewis wasn’t reached for comment.
State Rep. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, reporting for the All On Georgia website, wrote, “While earlier reports were correct that Valerie Fuller had indeed been offered a position at Tuskegee University, All On Georgia Muscogee County has learned she has declined the offer and will remain at the Muscogee County School District.”
The report is accompanied by what appears to be a screen grab from Tuskegee University’s website that says, “Join us in welcoming the newest members to the Tuskegee University Team!” Fuller is among the four people depicted. Under her photo is her name and the title “Sr. Director of Communications, Marketing & Public Relations.”
The Ledger-Enquirer called Tuskegee’s office of communications, public relations and marketing, where Kawana McGough referred questions to chief of staff Edward Brown, who said “someone from marketing” would respond.
In an email from that department, unattributed to any official, Tuskegee told the Ledger-Enquirer, “Ms. Fuller is not an employee with Tuskegee University. The university has no further comment.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments