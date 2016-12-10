Here’s how each Muscogee County school scored on 2016 CCRPI

Nearly two-thirds of the Muscogee County School District’s schools improved on the state’s performance index during the past year.
Comparing the 2016 College and Career Ready Performance Index to the 2015 results, 33 of MCSD’s 53 schools (62 percent) increased their scores.
The Ledger-Enquirer reported the district-level results after the Georgia Department of Education released the 2016 CCRPI scores Thursday. The Ledger-Enquirer reports MCSD’s school-by-school results today.
Other comparisons between 2015 and 2016 show MCSD:
▪ Decreased its number of schools scoring below 60, which is considered failing on the CCRPI, from 16 to 13.
▪ Decreased its number of schools considered chronically failing, defined as scoring below 60 during the past three straight years, from eight to six.
▪ Increased its number of schools that produced their highest CCRPI score from 17 to 21. Four schools produced their lowest score.
▪ Beat the state average high school score for the second straight year. Although MCSD’s average high school CCRPI decreased by 0.1 point, from 76.7 to 76.6, the state’s average also decreased by 0.1 point, from 75.8 to 75.7.
▪ Closed its gap with the state on the average elementary school and middle school scores. While the state’s average CCRPI for elementary schools decreased by 4.3 points, from 76.0 in 2015 to 71.7 in 2016, MCSD’s increased by 1.6 points, from 66.2 to 67.8. While the state’s average CCRPI for middle schools increased by 0.3 points, from 71.2 to 71.5, MCSD’s increased by 0.9 points, from 63.5 to 64.4.
Most improvement
Six MCSD schools increased their CCRPI scores by double digits from 2015 to 2016:
▪ Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy by 21.4 points, from 55.5 to 76.9.
▪ Early College Academy by 13.8 points, from 83.5 to 97.3.
▪ River Road Elementary School by 13.1 points, from 68.3 to 81.4
▪ Mathews Elementary School by 13.0 points, from 78.3 to 91.3.
▪ Dawson Elementary School by 11.4 points, from 51.5 to 62.9.
▪ Midland Academy by 10.3 points, from 70.4 to 80.7.
Most regression
The CCRPI scores at the following six MCSD schools dropped by more than 5 points from 2015 to 2016:
▪ Reese Road Leadership Academy by 11.0 points, from 79.8 to 68.8.
▪ Blanchard Elementary School by 9.1 points, from 74.4 to 65.3.
▪ Wesley Heights Elementary School by 8.2 points, from 62.9 to 54.7.
▪ Dorothy Height Elementary School by 7.8 points, from 54.6 to 46.8.
▪ Veterans Memorial Middle School by 5.7 points, from 80.3 to 74.6.
▪ Rigdon Road Elementary School by 5.6 points, from 63.6 to 58.0.
Failing schools
The state defines a chronically failing school as one with a CCRPI score below 60 for three straight years.
MCSD had 10 of the 141 schools on the state’s original list of chronically failing schools released in February 2015. Georgetown and Rigdon Road elementary schools improved enough with other schools in the state on the 2015 CCRPI to move off the list. That left 127 schools in Georgia and these eight in Muscogee: Baker Middle School and Davis, Dawson, Forrest Road, Fox, Lonnie Jackson, Martin Luther King Jr. and South Columbus elementary schools.
Based on the 2016 scores, Dawson, Fox and Lonnie Jackson improved enough to get off the list, while Baker, Davis, Forrest Road, Martin Luther King Jr. and South Columbus remain. In fact, Dawson, Fox and Lonnie Jackson scored better than 60 for the first time in the five years of CCRPI releases.
Eddy Middle School, however, is added to the chronically failing list. Despite improving by 8.7 points this past year, Eddy’s 57.0 in 2016 means it has scored below 60 the past three years, including 56.0 in 2014 and 48.3 in 2015. Eddy was at 57.3 in 2012 and 67.2 in 2013.
Georgetown (59.5) and Rigdon Road (58.0) dropped back below 60 this year in 2016. So they again would be considered chronically failing if they score below 60 in 2017 and 2018.
Brewer Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy and Rothschild Leadership Academy have scored below 60 the past two years after scoring above 60 in 2014. So they would be on that ignominious list if they score below 60 in 2017. Dorothy Height Elementary School, which opened in August 2014, also is at such risk.
Individual best
The 21 MCSD schools that produced their best CCRPI score in 2016 are:
▪ Elementary schools – Britt David, Dawson, Downtown, Eagle Ridge, Forrest Road, Fox, Gentian, Hannan, Lonnie Jackson, Mathews, North Columbus, River Road and South Columbus.
▪ Middle schools — Aaron Cohn, Baker and Double Churches.
▪ High schools – Carver, Columbus, Early College, Hardaway and Jordan.
Individual worst
The four MCSD schools that produced their worst CCRPI score in 2016 are: Dorothy Height, East Columbus and Kendrick High School and Midland Middle School.
Top 3 scores
Ranking MCSD’s schools based on their 2016 CCRPI scores, the top three are:
▪ Elementary schools – Britt David, 105.1; Mathews, 91.3; Gentian, 87.0.
▪ Middle schools – Aaron Cohn, 88.0; Blackmon Road, 85.4; Veterans Memorial, 74.6.
▪ High schools – Columbus, 102.4; Early College, 97.3; Northside, 87.1.
Bottom 3 scores
Ranking MCSD’s schools based on their 2016 CCRPI scores, the bottom three are:
▪ Elementary schools – Dorothy Height, 46.8; Martin Luther King Jr., 47.8; Brewer, 50.7.
▪ Middle schools – Baker, 52.8; Rothschild, 52.9; East Columbus, 55.5.
▪ High schools – Spencer, 61.7; Kendrick, 62.7; Carver, 68.3.
Top 3 growth
Ranking MCSD’s schools based on percentage growth in their CCRPI scores from 2015 to 2016, the top three are:
▪ Elementary schools: Downtown, 38.6%; Dawson, 22.1%; River Road, 19.1%
▪ Middle schools: Eddy, 18.0%; Fort, 12.9%; Rothschild, 6.9%
▪ High schools: Early College, 16.5%; Columbus, 4.5%; Hardaway, 1.5%
Bottom 3 growth
Ranking MCSD’s schools based on percentage growth in their CCRPI scores from 2015 to 2016, the bottom three are:
▪ Elementary schools: Wesley Heights, -13.0%; Reese Road, -13.8%; Dorothy Height, -14.3%
▪ Middle schools: Blackmon Road, -5.1%; East Columbus, -7.0%; Veterans Memorial, -7.1%
▪ High schools: Spencer -3.3%; Northside, -3.9%; Shaw, -4.3%
CCRPI formula
The CCRPI combines state-mandated annual data into one number to measure and communicate how well public schools are doing. The index comprises three main factors adding up to 100 points:
▪ Achievement, 50 points.
▪ Progress, 40 points.
▪ Achievement Gap, 10 points.
Achievement is based on standardized test scores and graduation rate. Progress is determined by Student Growth Percentile, defined as improvement compared to other students with similar prior achievement. Achievement Gap compares the achievement of a school’s bottom 25 percent of students with the state average on standardized tests.
Schools also may receive a maximum of 10 Challenge Points, accounting for the percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged, English learners or disabled. Challenge Points also may be awarded for participation in college and career readiness programs that exceed expectations.
CCRPI SCORES
These charts show the College and Career Ready Performance Index scores for 2015 and 2016 in the Muscogee County School District and the difference between the two years. Note: Although the CCRPI is on a 100-point scale, schools may earn as many as 10 extra points for overcoming demographic challenges or exceeding expectations in college an career readiness programs, so a school’s score may be more than 100 points.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
School
2015
2016
+/- %
Allen
70.9
70.5
-0.6%
Blanchard
74.4
65.3
-12.2%
Brewer
52.0
50.7
-2.5%
Britt David
104.4
105.1
+0.7%
Clubview
79.1
80.2
+1.4%
Davis
52.1
52.1
0
Dawson
51.5
62.9
+22.1%
Dimon
71.4
67.8
-5.0%
Dorothy Height
54.6
46.8
-14.3%
Double Churches
74.4
77.4
+4.0%
Downtown
55.5
76.9
+38.6%
Eagle Ridge
76.0
85.7
+12.8%
Forrest Road
50.8
58.6
+15.4%
Fox
55.6
63.8
+14.8%
Gentian
81.5
87.0
+6.8%
Georgetown
63.0
59.5
-5.6%
Hannan
77.5
80.5
+3.9%
Johnson
78.4
74.4
-5.1%
Key
63.0
65.2
+3.5%
Lonnie Jackson
57.0
61.9
+8.6%
Martin Luther King Jr.
51.4
47.8
-7.0%
Mathews
78.3
91.3
+16.6%
Midland
70.4
80.7
+14.6%
North Columbus
81.4
83.9
+3.1%
Reese Road
79.8
68.8
-13.8%
Rigdon Road
63.6
58.0
-8.8%
River Road
68.3
81.4
+19.2%
South Columbus
54.4
59.7
+9.7%
St. Marys Road
59.5
64.6
+8.6%
Waddell
58.1
64.1
+10.3%
Wesley Heights
62.9
54.7
-13.0%
Wynnton
60.1
64.6
+7.5%
MCSD average
66.2
67.8
+2.4%
State average
76.0
71.7
-5.7%
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
School
2015
2016
+/- %
Aaron Cohn
87.5
88.0
+0.6%
Arnold
62.1
66.0
+6.3%
Baker
52.4
52.8
+0.8%
Blackmon Road
88.9
85.4
-5.1%
Double Churches
71.0
73.4
+3.4%
East Columbus
59.7
55.5
-7.0%
Eddy
48.3
57.0
+18.0%
Fort
62.0
70.0
+12.9%
Midland
64.4
61.5
-4.5%
Richards
67.0
67.5
+0.8%
Rothschild
49.5
52.9
+6.9%
Veterans Memorial
80.3
74.6
-7.1%
MCSD average
63.5
64.4
+1.4%
State average
71.2
71.5
+0.4%
HIGH SCHOOLS
School
2015
2016
+/- %
Carver
67.9
68.3
+0.6%
Columbus
98.0
102.4
+4.5%
Early College
83.5
97.3
+16.5%
Hardaway
80.5
81.7
+1.5%
Jordan
75.4
76.4
+1.3%
Kendrick
64.8
62.7
-3.2%
Northside
90.6
87.1
-3.9%
Shaw
76.1
72.8
-4.3%
Spencer
63.8
61.7
-3.3%
MCSD average
76.7
76.6
-0.1%
State average
75.8
75.7
-0.1%
