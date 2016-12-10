Aflac executive encourages CSU graduates to become game changers

An Aflac executive told about 780 Columbus State University graduates to become game changers during the university’s 113th commencement ceremony Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center.
“While some of you may look at this celebration and think that it marks the end of something, I have come to tell you tonight is the celebration and the beginning of something big,” said Jo Anne Hill, director of Diversity and Employee Engagement at Aflac. “This is the day that you have been working so hard for.”
Hill, who has guided a diverse Aflac workforce of 67 percent women and more than 40 percent minorities, was guest speaker for the ceremony that nearly filled the Civic Center. Hill leads and manages the diversity of the Columbus-based company that provides supplemental life and health insurance.
“The world is looking for the next Apple, Google or Facebook,” she said. “We are waiting for those who can take us to the next level. That is why the world has been waiting for each of you.”
When looking at companies, Hill said she sees a common characteristic.
“We are dynamic because of our differences,” she said.
When looking at diversity, Hill said a person has no control over his or her race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. But on another level, people acquire diversity through their experiences, political views, religious affiliations, clothing, likes and dislikes.
“I like to describe these as the way we define ourselves,” Hill said. “Each of you is different. Celebrate it.”
Hill said the days are gone for most who will be evaluated on what you know alone. Now, you will be evaluated on what you can do and how you change the game.
“I’m counting on you to change the makeup of the room,” Hill said. “We are counting on you to change the game. By changing the game, you change the world.”
In spite of their fears, game changers charge ahead for the good of the whole, she said. They possess a growth mindset and understand they must avoid a comfort zone.
Using the popular spray lubricant WD-40 as an example, Hill asked why the product is called that as opposed to WD-4?
“The 40 represents how many formulas they had to create before they created the one we purchase in the store today,” she said. “Thirty-nine times, they were knocked down.”
When her son Brandon was playing baseball with Peach Little League in Lakebottom Park 11 years ago, Hill said she used five words to encourage the Cubs team that was playing the Foxes in their league. Her first thought was to just get through a horrible season, but then she realized the players needed some encouragement.
Although the words annoyed everyone, Hill screamed, “Brandon, you can do it,” every time he came to bat. She did the same for Robert, John, Matthew and others on the team. The posture of the entire team began to change, and they went on to beat the favored Foxes that night. “Guess what?” she said. “I was awarded the game ball.”
The Cubs won the city championship the next year in the league.
“The bottom line is that it doesn’t matter where you start,” she said. “It matters that each and every one of you have the power to change the game.”
Chelsea Nelson, 22, said she’s most proud of her bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
“Not giving up,” she said with a smile.
Nelson said she will continue her studies three more years to become a physician assistant.
