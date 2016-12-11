Principal jobs, extension of superintendent’s contract to be voted on Monday

The Muscogee County School Board is expected to vote on two new principals and also an extension of the superintendent’s contract at a work session and board meeting Monday.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
According to the agenda, based on a better than satisfactory evaluation, the school board will decide whether to give superintendent David Lewis a one-year contract extension.
Lewis is recommending that Aetavia Williams be appointed principal at J.D. Davis Elementary School and Katrina Collier-Long be apppointed principal at Reese Road Leadership Academy.
Williams, who has been an educator for 18 years, began her teaching career at Mathews Elementary. She is currently the assistant principal at North Columbus Elementary School.
Collier-Long is currently the assistant principal at Fort Service Learning Academy. An educator for nine years, she began her teaching career as a special education instructor at Fort.
In other business:
▪ The board will hear a report on the 2016 College and Career Readiness Performance Index scores recently released.
▪ The board will vote on rewarding a contract to Robinson Paving Company to repair a retention pond at Allen Elementary which was found to not be adequate to handle all of the water that runs off the property from Arnold Middle School and Allen.
▪ The board will vote on the purchase of a large chipper that can be pulled around and used at wooded areas throughout the district to help in the removal of dead trees, limbs and debris.
▪ The board will vote on approving River City Construction as the contruction manager at risk for alterations and additions construction at Shaw High School.
▪ The board will vote on appoving the Fiscal Year 2016 comprehensive annual financial report and the SPLOST performance audit conducted by Robinson, Grimes and Company.
▪ Expected to address the board during the public agenda are Brandon Wallis, Charlie Miller, Charmaine Crabb, Beth Garcia, Christopher Nall, Jerrett Lee and Theresa El-Amin.
▪ Leading the Pledge of Allegiance will be students from Wynnton Arts Academy.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments