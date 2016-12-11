Principal jobs, extension of superintendent’s contract to be voted on Monday

2:11 Making a choice to change lives Pause

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect

1:59 Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition