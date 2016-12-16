1 Columbus area school system on AP District Honor Roll

The Harris County School District is among the 433 in the United States and Canada to be honored this year for significant gains in student access and success in the Advance Placement program.
The College Board’s seventh annual AP District Honor Roll includes 10 school districts in Georgia and one in Alabama. The other Georgia school districts on the list are Atlanta, Bryan County, Buford City, Butts County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Houston County and Walton County. The lone Alabama school district on the list is Tallapoosa County.
This is Harris County’s first time achieving this distinction. In fact, Harris County is the only Columbus area school system ever to be on the AP District Honor Roll.
Inclusion on the list is based on three years of AP data. This year, the period is from 2014 through 2016. To receive the honor, school districts must:
▪ Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts or at least 11 percent in small districts;
▪ Increase or maintain the percentage of exams taken by black, Hispanic/Latino and American Indian/Alaska Native students;
▪ Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2016 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2014 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.
AP exams are graded on a scale of 1-5. Students may receive college credit for taking AP courses in high school if they earn at least a 3 on those exams.
Harris County has improved its AP enrollment from 190 students in 2013-14 to 306 in 2015-16 and its number of students scoring a 3 or higher on the AP exams from 86 in 2013-14 to 154 in 2015-16, according to the statistics Harris County chief information officer and human resources director Jeff Branham emailed the Ledger-Enquirer.
“We are very proud of the efforts of our students, teachers and the entire Harris County High School family as they continue to achieve positive results and prepare students for success,” Harris County superintendent Jimmy Martin said in a news release.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
