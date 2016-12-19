Synovus invests in Columbus State’s growth

Columbus-based Synovus Financial Corp. has extended its investment in Columbus State University by participating in CSU’s First Choice Campaign and providing long-term support to various programs, including business and leadership development, the university announced Monday.
The news release doesn’t mention the financial commitment’s dollar amount. CSU university relations director Greg Hudgison referred the Ledger-Enquirer’s question to the corporate communications office at Synovus, where spokesman Lee Underwood also declined to mention that figure.
“Synovus is not disclosing the amount of the pledge because we want the focus to remain on First Choice and CSU,” Underwood said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer. “I can confirm, however, that the pledge will be fulfilled over a multi-year period, and will be in addition to the financial support Synovus is already making to CSU.”
For more than 10 years, Underwood said, Synovus annually has donated $50,000 to the Blanchard Leadership Forum and $50,000 to the CSU Annual Fund.
According to the news release, Synovus’ multiyear commitment to the university will support:
▪ The Turner College of Business
▪ The Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum
▪ The new tennis complex at Cooper Creek Park
▪ Construction of Frank D. Brown Hall on CSU’s RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus, the new home for many of CSU’s education and nursing programs. The building is scheduled to open next month.
“We are extremely grateful for Synovus’ continued partnership with Columbus State University, and for their continued faith in our ability to have a positive impact on this community,” CSU president Chris Markwood said in the news release. “Synovus is one of the country’s most reputable banks. We are proud to be associated with them and even more proud they employ many of our alumni, including those in key executive leadership positions.”
Synovus has provided financial support, leadership and other resources to Columbus State for more than half a century, according to the news release. The company has been a lead sponsor since 2006 of the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, organized annually by CSU’s Leadership Institute. Synovus also supports the CSU Annual Fund, Cougar Athletics and the Schwob School of Music, and allows its employees to volunteer in support of the university’s efforts.
“Columbus State University has been a vital part of life in this community for nearly 60 years,” Synovus chief administrative officer Becky Rumer said in the news release, “and we are proud to continue our longstanding support of our hometown and the university with this investment.”
