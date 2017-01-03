Why don’t Muscogee students return to school until Jan. 11?

Now that the rainstorms have passed and the kids might be already tired of playing with their Christmas toys, Columbus parents probably are wondering why Muscogee County School District students don’t return to school until Jan. 11.
The extra-long winter break is a result of last spring’s controversy about the administration’s proposed calendar, which the Muscogee County School Board rejected, mainly because the proposed calendar didn’t include the entire week off for Thanksgiving.
Because of various other reasons too complicated to rehash here, the board ultimately approved Option B, which not only provided the entire week off for Thanksgiving but also gave students 13 days off for winter break instead of 10.
Two of those days are work days for staff: Jan. 9 is a professional development day, and Jan. 10 is a teaching planning day.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
