Who will be Muscogee County School Board’s next chair, vice chair?

Unless a major surprise happens in the next two weeks, District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green is on track to become the next chair of the Muscogee County School Board.
All indications also point toward Kia Chambers, the nine-member board’s lone county-wide representative, as being the next vice chair.
“I really don’t think anybody else will run,” said District 6 representative Mark Cantrell.
They are the only representatives who have asked their fellow board members for their support in advance of the Jan. 17 meeting, when the board is scheduled to cast their annual votes for its leadership positions.
The board’s January meeting is on a Tuesday instead of the normal Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Green has been the board’s vice chairwoman the past four years, the same time period District 5 representative Rob Varner has been chairman. Varner, however, didn’t seek re-election in 2016, replaced by newcomer Laurie McRae, so the gavel is up for grabs.
And, so far, Green is the only one reaching for it, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s interviews via phone and email with board members.
In an email to board members asking for their support, Green said her experience as vice chairwoman would help her as chairwoman “to build a cohesive relationship with the board and the administration. My goal is to foster a collaborative work relationship to ensure that we keep the needs of all students first.
“I am committed to preserving access to public education for all. It is important that our board and the MCSD continue to make progress as we work towards excellence for students, employees and the community. I’m confident that together our collective efforts, skills and expertise will remain ever focused on leading the way to becoming a premiere school district and board.”
Although he doesn’t have a vote anymore on the board, Varner endorsed Green.
“She has both the experience and temperament to handle the job,” he said.
District 2 representative John Thomas said if Green succeeds Varner as chair, “Muscogee County can expect more of the same, which will include failing schools, third-graders not reading at grade level, an administration which stubbornly resists all efforts at greater transparency, and an ever-dimming light of hope for the at-risk school children and our community, which relies on a stultifying, self-absorbed, self-perpetuating bureaucracy that continues to drift further and further away from the goals of quality public education.
“I expect the status quo to prevail, and for that I am sorry.”
No other candidates
District 4 representative Naomi Buckner is among the board’s veterans but hasn’t sought the chair because “it would limit my ability to freely express my opinions. I think the board chair should always be trying to keep peace, presiding over lively discussion while maintaining orderly meetings simultaneously. I believe the board chair should avoid giving opinions or making argument on issues that the board is divided on and avoid publicly disagreeing with the superintendent.”
Cathy Williams was the board’s county-wide representative for eight years, including two as chairwoman, but didn’t seek re-election in 2014. Now, she is the District 7 representative, replacing Shannon Smallman, who didn’t run for a second term last year.
Williams said she won’t vie for the chair – “not at this time” – because, “First, I have been off the board for a couple of years; I feel it is important for me to concentrate on what has changed during my absence. Second, I will be serving in a slightly different capacity as the District 7 representative, as opposed to at-large. There will be a learning curve for me to determine how I can best serve the Muscogee County School District and specifically those schools that I can assist, through my representation, in District 7.”
Chair’s role
Buckner noted, “The chair or vice chair have no more power than any other board member; they are one of nine board members. However, they are the voice of the board. They often represent us in other civic or community meetings; they address issues for us with the media.”
McRae seconded that notion.
“The new chairman should be someone with experience on the board,” she said. “The chairman needs to be able to conduct the meetings in a professional manner and be someone who will work well with all board members. He or she will be the spokesperson for the board and needs to have the knowledge and skills to represent it well.
“Similar qualities are needed for the vice chair, when he or she needs to act in the chairman’s absence.”
Varner emphasized the impact of the board’s leadership.
“Parents, students, district employees, future students and future employees make judgments about the school system largely based on those meetings and how they are reported in the media,” he said. “Thus, it’s important that the board does its best to project an image of seriousness and competence as meetings are conducted. Poor behavior, silly arguments and baseless or factless claims/assertions serve to only detract from the image of our district and causes the district to reflect poorly in the eyes of our observers. The board chairman must do all he can to maintain decorum, to promote an environment where civil debate and discussion is allowed and stop discussion when it becomes disruptive to the process.”
Cantrell praised Varner for diplomatically handling the times when the debate wasn’t so civil, especially since District 8 representative Frank Myers, the board’s most vocal critic, joined two years ago. Asked whether Green could handle that challenge, Cantrell said, “Pat, she has spoken up against Frank before, so she knows what’s going on. I think she can do a good job.”
Last year’s surprise
But don’t be surprised if the Jan. 17 meeting contains a surprise. Last year’s election of board officers certainly did.
Leading up to that 2016 meeting, Chambers appeared to have enough support to unseat Varner from the chairmanship. But some of that support had slipped away by the time the members voted.
Voting for Varner, along with himself, in the 6-1-2 tally were Green, Thomas, Cantrell, Myers and Athavia “A.J.” Senior of District 3 (now replaced by newcomer Vanessa Jackson). Smallman voted no, and Buckner and Chambers abstained.
Thomas and Myers were the swing votes who supported Varner instead of Chambers.
“No matter who I voted for, my position politically on the board wasn’t going to change,” Thomas said then. “I was still going to be on the short end of a bunch of 2-7 votes, most likely. So the only thing that I had to work with in making my decision was the fact that I’ve seen what to expect from Rob. That’s all I can say.”
Myers echoed Thomas’ point about being frustrated by the lack of support for their quest to bring what they call more accountability and transparency to the board and the district.
“Neither Rob nor Kia have been very helpful with our initiatives that we’ve tried to do in our first year, but Rob is a known quantity,” Myers said then. “He tries to be fair in the meetings. He lets everybody have their say. And that means a lot. We never can figure out where Kia is coming from.”
This time, Chambers said, “I believe that the position of vice Chairman is the best position for me at this juncture. I have just begun my term as the District 3 representative for the Georgia School Boards Association Board of Directors, which will require a lot of my time as I learn about the issues and challenges facing us around the state. The office of the at-large representative remains my first and top priority, and it is my goal to continue to expand my availability to my constituents.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments