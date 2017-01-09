4 Muscogee County School Board members sworn in

The four Muscogee County School Board members who won their elections in 2016 were sworn in at Monday’s work session.
Muscogee County Probate Court Judge Marc D’Antonio conducted the ceremony. The nine-member board welcomed newcomers Vanessa Jackson of District 3 and Laurie McRae of District 5, incumbent Pat Hugley Green of District 1 and former member Cathy Williams of District 7 as they started their four-year terms.
Jackson, director of the Childcare Network on Hamilton Road, ousted one-term District 1 representative Athavia “A.J.” Senior, a retired postmaster, 57 percent to 43 percent in the May 24 nonpartisan election.
McRae, a former executive at Synovus Financial Corp., won the open District 5 seat in a four-way election on May 24. She received 52 percent of the vote to defeat retired businessman Pete Taylor, former educator and retired U.S. Army Ranger Todd Robinson and attorney Robert Wadkins Jr.
Rob Varner, executive vice president of Synovus Securities Inc., didn’t seek re-election for a third term in District 5.
Williams, president and CEO of NeighborWorks Columbus, was the board’s countywide representative for eight years, including two as chairwoman, but she didn’t seek re-election in 2014. Now, she is the District 7 representative, replacing Shannon Smallman, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis, who didn’t run for a second term last year. In the July 26 runoff, Williams defeated B&O Services executive director Shelia Williams 62 percent to 38 percent.
Green, an insurance agent and chief administrator for Hugley’s Facility Management and Janitorial Service, retained her District 1 seat. She was elected to a fourth four-year term when she defeated former educator JoAnn Thomas-Brown, owner and CEO of B&O, 57 percent to 43 percent in the July 26 runoff. B&O is a group home and support company for the intellectually disabled.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments