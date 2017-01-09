Alternative name for Muscogee arts school proposed as recommendation criticized

One week before the Muscogee County School Board votes on the name of its newest school, two members criticized the recommendation during Monday night’s work session – and one of them proposed an alternative name.
Midtown Columbus School of the Arts is the name District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green recommended during last month’s board meeting. Board policy allows the member representing the district where the new school is located to recommend the name. Board policy also requires members to wait one month before voting on the proposal so citizens have time to give their representatives their opinions.
District 6 representative Mark Cantrell and District 7 representative Cathy Williams argued in favor of naming the school after a person. In fact, Cantrell suggested two people: Ma Rainey and Carson McCullers – and he wants to name it the Rainey-McCullers Arts Academy.
Folks visiting Columbus will ask, “Who is Rainey-McCullers? Then you have a story to tell,” Cantrell said.
Rainey (1886-1939) was known as the “Mother of the Blues” and was born and buried in Columbus. She was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp in her honor.
McCullers (1917-1967), a Columbus native, wrote five novels, including her bestselling debut, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” as well as two plays and 20 short stories. Her work is considered classically Southern Gothic, and her writing continues to be taught in classrooms as one of America’s critically acclaimed authors.
Their former homes in Columbus have been turned into facilities honoring their legacies and attracting visitors: the Ma Rainey House and Blues Museum, 805 Fifth Ave., and the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians, 1519 Stark Ave.
“They’re the only two (artists) in Columbus that have homes here for our children to see,” Cantrell said. “… That’s why honoring somebody from Columbus, Georgia, is very important for the students to look up and say, ‘My gosh. These people became world famous, and they’re from Columbus.’”
Augusta named an arena after soul music master James Brown, and Morehouse College named its performing arts center after legendary singer and pianist Ray Charles, Cantrell noted.
Green countered, “See, you had the same dilemma as the committee. You can’t just pick one person. I think it’s important for our children to be made aware of all of our contributors to the arts. This school will not just be the school of the performing arts. It will have visual arts. It will have a film academy, all the different disciplines.”
Rainey and McCullers could be among the “great artists from our community” honored inside the school, Green said.
Green had asked former MCSD executive assistant to the superintendent Billy Kendall to lead a committee of local arts supporters to recommend the name. They agreed to not propose a name honoring a person, Green has said, because Columbus is home to too many famous artists from which to choose. They instead wanted a name that would provide recognition for the school’s location, Green said.
Williams recalled Cantrell’s 2012 recommendation to name MCSD’s newest middle school after Judge Aaron Cohn, a lifelong Columbus resident who died at 96 that year and was the nation’s longest-serving juvenile court judge and a liberator of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.
“It was not what I had considered, but it was perfect,” Williams said. “Quite frankly, it was simply perfect.”
Then she recalled former District 3 representative Athavia “A.J.” Senior’s 2013 recommendation to name MCSD’s newest elementary school after civil rights later Dorothy Height. Although she didn’t live in Columbus, Height’s legacy made a major impact “on society as a whole,” Williams said.
“Those last two schools, I don’t believe, were recommended by committee,” Williams said. “I think they were recommended from the heart and soul of the (school board) member who represented that district. And I appreciate that now.”
Midtown Columbus School of the Arts isn’t an “inspiring name,” Williams said. She added that Midtown Columbus “is a brand,” referring to the nonprofit organization MidTown Inc., which promotes the central area of Columbus known as midtown.
“When you say Midtown Columbus, the first thing I think of is the organization,” Williams said. “… That’s part of my problem with this name, so I’m going to struggle with this for the next week.”
The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal during its Jan. 17 meeting, which will start at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center, 2960 Macon Road.
Williams called having both words, Midtown Columbus, in the name “redundant” and suggested “Midtown Arts Center” would be better.
Then she concluded, “I would argue that both Ma Rainey and Carson McCullers had impact on this community, because they’re from here, as well as society as a whole.”
No other board members voiced their opinion about the proposed name during the work session. District 8 representative Frank Myers objected to the topic’s entire discussion.
“We spent about 20 minutes talking about the name of a building,” Myers said. “Based on the last CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index), we have over 50 percent of our third-graders not reading at grade level. Those kids, 90 percent of them, will end up on public assistance or in prison. I want us to spend at least a fraction of the time that we have been spending on naming a building to find real live solutions to these real live problems.”
