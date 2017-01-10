Education

Online poll: How should board vote on proposed name for Columbus arts school?

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Two members of the Muscogee County School Board have criticized the proposed name of the new arts school, Midtown Columbus School of the Arts, which District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green recommended.

Mark Cantrell of District 6 and Cathy Williams of District 7 said they favor a name that honors a person. Cantrell proposed naming it the Rainey-McCullers Arts Academy after blues singer Ma Rainey and author Carson McCullers, both Columbus natives.

Give us your opinion by taking our two-question survey below. We’ll sharing updates on the results until the board’s Jan. 17 vote.

