Online poll: How should board vote on proposed name for Columbus arts school?

Two members of the Muscogee County School Board have criticized the proposed name of the new arts school, Midtown Columbus School of the Arts, which District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green recommended.
Mark Cantrell of District 6 and Cathy Williams of District 7 said they favor a name that honors a person. Cantrell proposed naming it the Rainey-McCullers Arts Academy after blues singer Ma Rainey and author Carson McCullers, both Columbus natives.
Give us your opinion by taking our two-question survey below. We'll sharing updates on the results until the board's Jan. 17 vote.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
