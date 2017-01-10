Columbus State’s online MBA program soars in U.S. News rankings

Columbus State University’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is ranked No. 33 in the nation and No. 2 in Georgia, according to new rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
The program, offered by CSU’s D. Abbott Turner College of Business, jumped 29 spots from last year on the list of “Best Online MBA Programs,” and is now behind only Kennesaw State University in the state. Georgia College & State University and Rochester Institute of Technology are tied with CSU at No. 33.
“For the past two decades, our stakeholder groups have invested heavily to increase the quality of the academic programs offered by the Turner College of Business,” Linda Hadley, dean of CSU’s Turner College of Business, said in a news release. “We achieved this first by obtaining AACSB initial accreditation in 2003. We are pleased now not only to be listed but to have significantly advanced our placement in the rankings over the course of one year. ... We take great pride in the strong message that our performance sends to our current stakeholders as well as to prospective students, faculty and donors."
U.S. News & World Report used five categories to rank each program. Here is how CSU ranks in each of the categories: No. 21 in admissions selectivity, No. 24 in student engagement, No. 26 in student services and technology, and No. 107 in faculty credentials and training. In the fifth category, peer assessment, CSU received 2.2 points out of the maximum of 5.
In 2016, CSU’s online MBA was ranked the No. 12 top global online MBA by CEO Magazine and the No. 12 most affordable MBA program by Top Management Degrees.
