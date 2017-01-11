4 University System of Georgia institutions to consolidate into 2

Four University System of Georgia institutions will consolidate into two.
Here is the news release from the USG:
Today, the Board of Regents approved Chancellor Steve Wrigley’s recommendation for two consolidations within the University System of Georgia: Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and Bainbridge State College. The two new institutions, respectively, will be named Georgia Southern University, to be led by President Jaimie Hebert, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, to be led by President David Bridges.
“The consolidation of these institutions will enable our University System to better serve students, broaden or redesign academic programs offered in the coastal and southwest Georgia regions, and reinvest savings into academics to improve student success,” said Wrigley. “While the ultimate purpose of consolidation is to serve students better, we also have the opportunity to tailor degree programs for the workforce needs of the area and strengthen our role in the region’s economic development.”
Today’s action by the board marks the fifth round of consolidation within the University System and follows the six guiding principles for consolidation approved by the board in November 2011: http://www.usg.edu/consolidation/guiding_principles.
The consolidation timeline calls for the consideration of both new institution’s plans by the board of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges by the end of this year, followed by Board of Regents consideration of the new institutions in early 2018.
Implementation teams, with representatives from the campuses, will soon be formed for the two consolidations. The two, separate implementation teams will be charged with the responsibility to work out the many details associated with each consolidation.
Campus and community listening sessions will be held in the coming months to seek and hear input on ways to best design the new institutions to serve students, their respective regions and the state. A consolidation website will be created and dedicated to providing information and updates about each consolidation for their respective campuses and communities.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, founded in 1908 and was later designated as the agricultural state college of the University System of Georgia. ABAC’s mission is to engage, teach, coach, mentor and provide relevant experiences that prepare the graduate for life. For more information visit www.abac.edu.
Armstrong State University, part of the University System of Georgia, was founded in 1935. The university offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate academic programs in the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Science and Technology, the College of Education and the College of Health Professions. Armstrong serves approximately 7,100 students at its main campus in Savannah and a regional center in Hinesville. Its diverse student population comes from 43 states, the District of Columbia and 67 countries. For more information, visit www.armstrong.edu.
Bainbridge State College, a state college of the University System of Georgia, provides an accessible, affordable, and excellent education for the diverse population of southwest Georgia and beyond through certificates, diplomas, associate degrees, a Bachelor of Science in Management degree, as well as through continuing education, adult education, and collaboration with other educational providers, resulting in life-long learning, economic development, and graduates empowered for success in a global society.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/Research University founded in 1906, offers 119 degree programs serving 20,673 students. Through eight colleges, the University offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs built on more than a century of academic achievement. Georgia Southern is recognized for its student-centered and hands-on approach to education. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
