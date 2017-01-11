Early results of Ledger-Enquirer poll show proposed arts school name unpopular

The Muscogee County School Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 17 on the recommended name of the district’s new arts school. And if the board approves Midtown Columbus School of the Arts as the name, it will be mighty unpopular.
That’s according to preliminary results from the Ledger-Enquirer’s online poll.
In the 24 hours since the poll was posted Tuesday afternoon, 76 percent of the 62 respondents said the board should vote no. The main discontent seems to be evident from the second question of the two-question poll: Should the new school be named after a person/people? Out of the 62 respondents, 60 percent said no.
The Ledger-Enquirer will keep the poll active until the board’s 6 p.m. meeting starts in the Muscogee County Public Education Center, 2960 Macon Road, so you have plenty of time to get your opinion to count. The poll permits only one participant per IP address; ballot stuffing isn’t allowed.
Board policy gave District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green the right to recommend the school’s name because it is being constructed in her district. Green made her recommendation during the board’s December meeting. Board policy requires the members to wait one month before voting on the recommendation so citizens have time to express their opinion.
During the board’s work session Monday, representatives Mark Cantrell of District 6 and Cathy Williams of District 7 criticized the proposed name. They said they favor a name that honors a person or people. Cantrell proposed naming it the Rainey-McCullers Arts Academy after blues singer Ma Rainey and author Carson McCullers, both Columbus natives.
Green, however, has said the advisory committee she appointed contends Columbus is connected to so many renowned artists, it wouldn’t be fair to single out anybody. Instead, she said, many can be honored inside the facility.
Green had asked Billy Kendall, retired chief administrative officer to the MCSD superintendent, to chair the advisory committee to help her recommend the name for the arts school, whose planning committee Kendall also chaired. Kendall said he got the following folks, approved by Green, to serve on the committee that recommended the name:
Peggy Connell , retired MCSD Chief Academic Officer; Florene Dawkins , retired MCSD special-education teacher; Bill Fry, retired MCSD orchestra teacher; Robbie Holt, MCSD arts and humanities director; Helen Johnson, group vice president for community development at Columbus Bank and Trust, as well as past president of Greater Columbus Partners in Education; Marjorie Newman, past district representative on the Georgia Council for the Arts; Thomas Moffett, retired MCSD principal and music education director; Judy Nail, retired MCSD arts and humanities director; Bennie Newroth, retired Columbus Regional Health executive; Patricia Norrah, retired MCSD choral teacher; Jim Rutland , program director at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts; and Oz Roberts, second vice president for event productions and audiovisual services at Aflac.
Oh, and remember: The only poll that really counts is from the nine members of the school board. So contact your representative if you want to sway his or her vote.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments