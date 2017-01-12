Opening ceremony for Central High’s expansion facility set for next week

Phenix City Schools will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week for the grand opening of the expansion facility at Central High School.
Tuesday’s event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
The expansion facility is located behind the Central Freshman Academy gym and the softball field. After the ceremony, folks may tour the facility.
Park in front of the Central Freshman Academy and enter via the new driveway next to the gym.
The $3,296,335 project has produced a 34,000-square-foot building. It comprises two 70-seat classrooms, an indoor artificial turf practice field, strength and conditioning stations, two batting cages, a training room, locker rooms and storage. Furniture, fixtures and equipment could cost as much as $700,000 extra, Superintendent Randy Wilkes has said.
The expansion facility is designed by Hecht Burdeshaw Architects Inc. of Columbus. Freeman & Associates Inc. of Columbus is the construction contractor.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments