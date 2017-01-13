Alabama releases new list of failing schools

Good news for Alabama public schools in the Columbus area: The state doesn’t consider any of them to be failing.
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools, and the 75 schools don’t include any from Phenix City, Russell County or Lee County.
The Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 defines failing schools as ranking in the bottom 6 percent based on the state’s standardized tests in reading and math. Alabama tests public school students in grades 3-8 and 10th grade.
A student attending a failing school may transfer to a school that isn’t on the failing list in the same system if it has space available and is willing to accept the student. If that option isn’t possible, then the student may transfer to a school in another system if the school has space available and is willing to accept the student. The student also may transfer to a qualifying private school willing to accept the student.
Alabama defines its failing schools based on one year of testing, the 2015-16 school year in this case. Georgia, however, defines its failing schools – called chronically failing – based on the previous three school years of testing. The Ledger-Enquirer reported the new list of Georgia’s failing schools last week.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
