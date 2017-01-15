Arts alliance reps also object to recommended name for Columbus arts school

More opposition is evident against the recommended name for the arts school in Columbus.
The Ledger-Enquirer’s survey of Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance representatives shows the expert opinions of the recommended name, “Midtown Columbus School of the Arts,” joins the general public’s opinions in advising the nine members of the Muscogee County School Board to vote against the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.
Sixty-four percent (7 of 11) of the arts alliance respondents said the board should vote no on the proposal. In the five days since the Ledger-Enquirer’s online poll was posted, 79 percent of the 433 respondents also said the board should vote no.
The main discontent seems to be evident from the second question of the two-question poll: Should the new school be named after a person/people? Out of 441 respondents, 76 percent said yes. But that’s where the expert opinion differs.
Seventy-three percent (8 of 11) of the arts alliance respondents said the school shouldn’t be named after a person/people.
In fact, the most popular alternative suggestion among the arts alliance representatives, proposed by four of them, is simply shortening the recommended name to “Columbus School of the Arts.”
Columbus State University Department of Art chairman Joe Sanders noted, “The school will likely represent some of the best creative talent from the entire district, and the name implies a more narrow geographic focus.” That’s why he favors “Columbus School of the Arts,” because it’s “nice to place the city at the forefront.”
Arts on the River director Lois Tryon suggested “Midtown Arts Academy” because “it’s simple, self-explanatory and relatively palatable.”
Columbus Artists’ Guild president Rob St. Clair, however, argued, "We already have too many institutions/buildings with geographic names. Unimaginative, boring, sometimes even deceptive as to where it's actually located and who the school serves (not just Midtown students).”
St. Clair supports the alternative name Mark Cantrell, the board’s District 6 representative, proposed: “The Rainey-McCullers Arts Academy,” honoring blues singer Ma Rainey and author Carson McCullers, both Columbus natives.
“Both Rainey and McCullers were iconic figures in their profession, bringing significant recognition to our community,” St. Clair said. “All of us, including young students, should understand and remember their historic contributions to the arts.”
Columbus State University Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians director Nick Norwood, not surprisingly, suggested “Carson McCullers School of the Arts,” but he also suggested “Alma Thomas School of the Arts,” honoring the expressionist painter and art educator from Columbus.
“They represent the fine and literary arts,” Norwood said, “and I believe we need to foster greater appreciation of those areas.”
Norwood also mentioned Blind Tom Wiggins, Tom Darby, Jimmie Tarlton, Nunnally Johnson, Augusta Jane Evans Wilson as “great artists” from Columbus.
National Infantry Museum Foundation communications director Cyndy Cerbin didn’t propose a name, but she hopes the board votes against the recommended name “because I believe such a facility should have a name that evokes more than location. I think it’s a good idea to name it after notable residents who’ve made an impact in the arts community — it honors those people, it gives young people a connection to their past and a model to emulate, and it adds to the city’s brand.”
Historic Westville public relations and marketing director Darby Britto supports the “Midtown Columbus School of the Arts” as the name.
“It clearly defines what and where it is,” Britto said. “While not necessarily important, I would think this to be helpful for new people moving into the area and for Google searches when parents are looking to see if Columbus has this type of school available. I would also suggest considering making it Columbus School of the Arts at Midtown if we want to dream big about future growth.”
Location also is the reason Columbus Symphony Orchestra executive director Cameron Bean supports the recommended name.
“I cannot imagine how the members of the school board could reasonably choose between the various artists and arts educators whose lives have influenced the history of our community and the futures of so many young people,” Bean said. “There are other ways to honor the contributions of these celebrated leaders.”
Then he proposed a way.
“I recommend the formation of an Arts Education Foundation, which, in addition to raising supplemental operating funds, would be responsible for naming opportunities connected to financial gifts made to departments and programs at every public school in the district,” Bean said. “This ensures investment in public arts education in our community in perpetuity.”
Columbus Ballet and Columbus State University Dance Conservatory director Lisa Carter had fundraising in mind as well when she said, “I think that a building such as this should only be named after a person if they put up 100 percent of the funds.”
Carter, however, also advocated against naming the school after somebody.
“My understanding is that it will be an all inclusive arts school that will embrace all of the arts,” she said, “and no one person, to my mind, embodies that.”
Cantus Columbus director William Bullock, retired executive director of the RiverCenter, cautioned, “By all means, the school should not be named for some historical figure who had no connection with the school. And certainly it should not be named after someone who made his/her name outside of schooling. It would be ironic to name a school for some person who never went to school or who developed his/her talent without a school.”
Board policy gave District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green the right to recommend the school’s name because it is being constructed in her district. Green made her recommendation during the board’s December meeting. Board policy requires the members to wait one month before voting on the recommendation so citizens have time to express their opinion.
Green has said the advisory committee she appointed contends Columbus is connected to so many renowned artists, it wouldn’t be fair to single out anybody. Instead, she said, many can be honored inside the facility.
