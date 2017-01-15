Election of officers, appointment of assistant principals, naming of new arts school on board agenda Tuesday

In a special Tuesday night meeting, the Muscogee County School Board is expected to select its officers, appoint two assistant principals and name the new arts school.
The meeting is 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
▪ Superintendent David Lewis has recommended the hiring of Otis Lofton Jr., an elementary dean at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy, to be assistant principal at Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy.
He has also recommended Quleria Person, an elementary dean at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy, to be assistant principal at North Columbus Elementary School.
▪ The board will nominate and vote on new board officers. Former chairman Rob Varner is no longer on the board.
▪ The board will vote on whether or not to accept the suggestion of District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green to name the arts school now under construction as Midtown Columbus School of Arts or go in another direction, possibly naming it in someone’s honor.
▪ The board will vote on whether to implement the Gear-Up Georgia Project, a seven-year, $3 million grant facilitated by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia that is intended to focus on the state’s high need student population in an effort to increase their opportunity to obtain a high school degree and succeed in post-secondary education.
The school district would partner with Columbus State University and Columbus Technical College to work with five middle schools which are Baker, East Columbus, Eddy, Fort and Rothschild.
▪ The board has several system wide recognitions. Among those to be honored Tuesday are Eric Crouch of Double Churches Elementary school who was named a $25,000 Milken Educator Award, the Jordan High School automotive program which won the 2016 Quaker State Best in Class Challenge, students from Columbus High School who won the Georgia 4A One-Act Play Competition, and Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy which was recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence.
▪ Two people have requested to speak on the public agenda. They are David M. Young and Beth Harris. The subject matter was not given in the agenda.
