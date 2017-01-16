Online poll reveals most popular choice for Columbus arts school name

The most popular suggestion for the name of the Columbus arts, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s online poll, is to name it after Ron Anderson, the beloved Springer Theatre Academy director who died last year.
But that’s not the question the nine-member Muscogee County School Board will vote on Tuesday during its monthly meeting, starting at 6 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center, 2960 Macon Road. The board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation from District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green to name the same “Midtown Columbus School of the Arts.”
Board policy gave Green the right to recommend the school’s name because it is being constructed in her district. Green made her recommendation during the board’s December meeting. Board policy requires the members to wait one month before voting on the recommendation so citizens have time to express their opinion.
Green has said the advisory committee of local arts supporters she appointed contends Columbus is connected to so many renowned artists, it wouldn’t be fair to single out anybody. Instead, she has said, many can be honored inside the facility.
Well, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s online poll, most citizens are clearly opposed to the recommendation. Six days after the L-E posted the survey, 78 percent of the 457 respondents say the board should vote against the recommended name.
Green wasn’t reached for comment Monday.
The poll also asks whether the school should be named after a person/people, and 73 percent of the 465 respondents say yes. And 25 of the 313 respondents who left comments favor honoring Anderson in the name.
The second-most popular suggestion in the Ledger-Enquirer’s online poll supports the alternative proposal from the school board’s District 6 representative, Mark Cantrell, who wants the facility to be called “Rainey-McCullers Arts Academy” to honor blues singer Ma Rainey (1886-1939) and author Carson McCullers (1917-1967), who were born and raised in Columbus. Some combination of their names was mentioned by 14 of the poll’s respondents.
All of which is ironic because Anderson, before he died Aug. 24 while battling cancer, expressed concern that the arts academy would drain students, staff and resources from arts programs in the Muscogee County School District’s other 53 schools.
Springer Opera House producing artistic director Paul Pierce noted that irony when the Ledger-Enquirer told him his late friend and colleague is the most popular choice in the poll.
“Of course it makes sense to a lot of people that the name of a man who devoted his life and career to the development of young people through the arts would naturally be associated with a similar enterprise that the school district is engaged in,” Pierce said. “But the other thought is that Ron was not someone who thought in terms of making children stars or finding the most elite talents to develop. Ron’s approach his whole career was that there is creativity and sometimes profoundly amazing creativity inside every single child.
“So when the school district started planning for the arts academy, Ron had some serious concerns about it, and one of those concerns was that many of our arts programs in our schools could be cannibalized to attract students and those programs might conceivably lose their leaders.”
Pierce, however, emphasized his support for the arts academy, especially under superintendent David Lewis, who is increasing arts instruction and arts infusion in the district’s schools and “who knows and understands the value of the arts in children’s lives.”
Lewis has said the arts academy for middle school and high school students won’t focus on trying to make artistic stars; rather, the focus will be on using the arts to engage children who might learn better academically in an artistic environment.
Anderson embraced such an approach, Pierce said.
“No matter who the arts academy is named after, if it’s named after anyone, if Ron were alive when that academy opened, he would be down there working with children and participating, because wherever children were, that’s where Ron was,” Pierce said. “But at the same time, he would be fighting tooth and nail, particularly for the schools south of Macon Road, to get meaningful -- meaningful – arts experiences throughout the school year. And if that didn’t happen, you can bet Ron would raise bloody hell about it.”
Pierce concluded, “I am absolutely touched and gratified on behalf of Ron and the Springer and his family that so many people are associating Ron’s name with this (arts academy). It says so much about the success about his life and his career.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments