January 18, 2017 12:03 PM

Phenix City Council honors Mayor’s Ball scholarship recipients

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Sixteen high school students were honored at the Phenix City Council meeting Wednesday for receiving scholarships from the nonprofit Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity to dually enroll at Chattahoochee Community College.

The recipients, 13 from Central High School and three from Glenwood School, will use the money to take CVCC classes and earn college credit while still in high school.

The 2016 Mayor’s Ball raised more than $100,000, bringing the three-year total to $193,000 and enabling 56 Central and Glenwood students to get a head start on their college education, according to the news release from Mayor Eddie Lowe’s office.

“The city doesn’t pay anything for this,” Lowe said during the ceremony in the council’s chamber. “This is a group of diverse people in this community, who love this community, who come together and raise some money so we can give out scholarships, as well as dual enrollment, as well as help nonprofit agencies that serve people who are less fortunate than we are in this community.”

Then he told the students, “I want to challenge you all to help us to continue to do this. When we’re long gone, this council, my prayer and hope is that this will continue for the future of Phenix City, because we’re helping our young people. … And what our goal and prayer is as this council is that, as you all take all of our place in here, you all will do the same thing.”

Central High junior Graciana Ashford, 16, is one of the scholarship recipients intending to pay forward her scholarship by going into a career that helps young people. She will use the money to pay for the CVCC credit she will earn through her honors history class – her first step toward becoming a high school history teacher.

Graciana said her ninth-grade history teacher “made learning history something fun. … She made it to where I was engaged throughout the whole lesson, so she inspired me to become a history teacher.”

And this scholarship will help that dream become a reality.

“Right now, I’m not financially stable, so to get this scholarship means I can be independent and do things on my own,” Graciana said. “We have a big family – there’s five other kids that have to be seen about – and so this scholarship really enables me to help my family out and myself.”

Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity 2016 dual-enrollment scholarship recipients

Central High School

Ashleigh Carmen Allison

Graciana Jaihan Ashford

Paisley Scherrie Flagg

Paul Dane Carroll

Noah Gage Dollar

Janiah Yolanda Fryer

Kabirah Gibson-Muhhamad

Davornne Shemeiko Lindo

Michael Alexander Parker

Banks Paul Stamp

Darius Andre Thomas

Siani Mykaila Tripp

Reilly Savannah Wooten

Glenwood School

Mackenzie Leigh Morefield

Parker Rene Slappey

Carson Adrian Smith

