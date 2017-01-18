Columbus High students to report from Trump inauguration

A group of 39 Columbus High School students and four adult chaperones will be among the expected crowd of 800,000 to 900,000 Friday on the National Mall in Washington during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America.
And two of the students, 11th-graders Jessica Nix and Josh Barton, will be the Ledger-Enquirer’s correspondents for the historic event. They will report live from the scene, relaying what they see and hear, think and feel. Follow them Friday at www.ledger-enquirer.com and read Saturday’s paper for a summary of their experience.
When she signed up for the trip last year, Jessica hoped that history would be the first woman to become U.S. president, but Trump’s upset of Hillary Clinton hasn’t spoiled Jessica’s anticipation.
“I wanted to witness history and see a presidential inauguration in my lifetime,” said Jessica, 17.
“This is just a huge opportunity,” said Josh, 16. “If I let this chance slip by me, I may never get another chance to see a presidential inauguration.”
The person sworn in won’t affect Josh’s appreciation of the momentous moment, he insisted.
“I don't think it really matters about who is being put into office,” he said, “because whoever is elected president is still the president, whether you like it or not.”
The Columbus High contingent left by bus Monday at 3 a.m., then flew from Atlanta to New York City for two days of sightseeing there before arriving in Washington for more touring on Wednesday.
History aside, asked what they were looking forward to most, both students mentioned NYC.
“While I have visited both cities in the past multiple times,” Jessica said, “I am excited to tour New York City with my friends.”
“I think that being able to explore a city like that will be an amazing experience,” Josh said.
Asked what they were most worried about, Jessica said, “I am mainly worried about security the day of the inauguration, but I’m certain everything will be fine.”
Josh was concerned about a different kind of security.
“Honestly, I'm worried about getting lost in New York,” he said, “since it is such a large city and I like to wander a lot.”
