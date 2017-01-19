Lewis, board, state association defend lack of vote for law firm

Despite a Muscogee County School Board member accusing the newly elected chairwoman of breaking the law when the board didn’t vote on which law firm to use this year, the board isn’t legally required to do so.
That was the board attorney’s determination during Tuesday night’s meeting, and the Georgia School Boards Association subsequently told the Ledger-Enquirer it supports that decision.
Hatcher, Stubbs, Land, Hollis & Rothschild had been the Muscogee County School District’s lone legal counsel in the first 65 years of the school district’s history until the Columbus law firm broke up at the end of 2015. The Hatcher Stubbs lawyers who had been doing the bulk of the legal work for MCSD (Greg Ellington, Melanie Slaton and Chuck Staples), were among those who moved to Hall Booth Smith PC, a regional law firm with offices throughout the Southeast, including Columbus, and Hall Booth has been MCSD’s legal counsel since then.
Even before District 8 representative Frank Myers, a lawyer, was elected to the school board in 2014, he had condemned the board for not soliciting bids from other law firms.
“I truly regret that this issue is not going away,” Myers said during Tuesday night’s meeting. “We don’t give away no-bid contracts, and we have an election for legal counsel every year, and we need to have that election tonight.”
Ellington, serving as the board’s attorney Tuesday night, responded, “There actually is nothing in the bylaws that says you’ve got to take an annual vote on the legal counsel.”
The Ledger-Enquirer asked the Georgia School Boards Association to weigh in, and GSBA communications director Justin Pauly said in an email, “GSBA does not have any recommended or sample policies on voting for school board attorneys and to our knowledge nor does state law on this particular subject.”
Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis explained in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer why the legal counsel wasn’t up for a vote this year.
“The District undertook an extensive vetting process at the end of 2015 to select a law firm to replace Hatcher Stubbs who had been representing the District,” Lewis wrote. “Interested law firms around the state were invited to submit information about their qualifications and be considered. The vetting process included district administrators who most frequently use legal services. Hall Booth Smith was the only experienced local firm who requested to be considered. Factors including cost, proximity, and expertise with educational law were considered. The Board then voted to approve the recommendation to use the legal services of Hall Booth Smith in December of 2015.
“A recommendation to hire a law firm was not brought back again for another vote on Tuesday given the thorough process that led to the vote in December 2015 and because there is no legal requirement that the use of selected legal professionals be approved by the Board on an annual basis.”
Pauly also told the Ledger-Enquirer that no Georgia law or GSBA policy requires a school board to solicit bids or issue requests for proposals before it hires its legal counsel.
In a contentious exchange during Tuesday night’s meeting, Myers challenged District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green approximately 5 minutes after the board had elected her chairwoman with a 5-4 vote. He insisted the board should vote on its legal counsel, as it has done in previous years, but Green tried to move on with the agenda.
Myers: “So I guess you’re going to have your first showdown. I am not shutting up about this. You can have me removed if you want to …”
Green: “It’s your choice.”
Myers: “I am not shutting up. You are breaking the law. Listen to me.”
Green: “No, sir. You listen to me, and I need you to pay attention to the agenda. We’re going to follow the agenda. This is our business meeting. If you want to do any kind of grandstanding …”
Myers: “There is no grandstanding. We have voted on legal counsel for 25 years.”
In a phone interview Thursday, the Ledger-Enquirer asked Green why the board has voted on its legal counsel in previous years when it wasn’t required.
“I’m not sure,” she said. “I do know that it’s not been every single time, but I don’t know.”
Ellington wasn’t reached for comment Thursday.
Green noted the board doesn’t vote each year on the accounting firm that performs MCSD’s annual audit. The Ledger-Enquirer reported in January 2015 that MCSD has used Robinson, Grimes & Company P.C. of Columbus, selected in 2013 through a request for proposals to be the district's external auditor, a process which occurs every five years.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
IF YOU GO
What: Muscogee County School Board planning retreat
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Muscogee County Public Education Center board room, 2960 Macon Road
Info: 706-748-2018
