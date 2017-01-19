Columbus Tech nursing program ranked No. 4 in Georgia

RegisteredNursing.org has named the registered nursing program at Columbus Technical College among the top 10 in Georgia.
The website ranks the program No. 4. among the 40 state nursing programs.
The three schools above it are Albany State College in Albany, Gordon State College in Barnesville and Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta.
Following Columbus Tech in the top 10 are Piedmont College in Demorest, Kennesaw State in Kennesaw, Georgia Perimeter College in Alpharetta, Georgia Baptist College of Nursing at Mercer University in Atlanta, and Georgia State University in Atlanta.
LaGrange College was ranked No. 20 and Columbus State University was ranked No. 26.
For more information visit http://www.registerednursing.org/state/georgia/#rankings .
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
