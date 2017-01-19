Education

January 19, 2017 7:33 PM

Nominees announced for 2017 Muscogee County teacher of the year

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

The 56 nominees for the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teacher of the Year award were announced Thursday.

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, the nonprofit organization that conducts MCSD’s Teacher of the Year program, honored the nominees with a ceremony in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

“We are delighted, on behalf of the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, to recognize you and reward you,” MEEF administrator Marquette McKnight, president of Media Marketing and More, told the nominees.

The staff of each MCSD school nominated a teacher to compete for the award. The foundation’s selection committee will evaluate their applications and will choose semifinalists to interview and finalists to observe teaching before announcing the winner during the May 4 gala in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

MCSD superintendent David Lewis thanked MEEF for its partnership with the school district. Then he praised the nominees.

“You represent the highest ideals of teaching by giving your students your all – your knowledge, your creativity and your ongoing support,” Lewis said. “You believe in them, often seeing in them something that they don’t see in themselves. You empower them to dream beyond their circumstances and help them to see a brighter future that they also may not see for themselves. And then you help them to realize those dreams and aspirations, and, in doing so, you help to make our community a better, stronger, more desirable place to work and live.”

MEEF is dedicated to fostering educational excellence by helping and honoring innovative and effective teachers. In its 21-year history, the foundation has awarded educators more than $2.1 million through the Teacher of the Year and other programs or grants, McKnight said.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

MCSD 2017 TEACHER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Allen: Lisa Cain

Blanchard: Ann Marie Sanders

Brewer: Kristina Crouch

Britt David: Andrea Reese

Clubview: Amberly Fahnestock

Davis: Keisha Gadson

Dawson: Dominique Donaldson

Dimon: Holleigh Davis

Dorothy Height: Debbie Overby

Double Churches: Shannon Williamson

Downtown: Tracey Cutt

Eagle Ridge: Betty Ward

Forrest Road: Cholana Foley

Fox: Wynn Alford

Gentian: Traci King

Georgetown: Stephanie Lazenby

Hannan: James Maye Jr.

Johnson: Lauren Lowery

Key: Skyla Pyron

Lonnie Jackson: Michelle Shafer

Martin Luther King Jr.: Sharon Pierce

Mathews: Cindy Applegate

Midland: Devon Brown

North Columbus: Cynthia Huffman

Reese Road: Debra Cerrato

Rigdon Road: Ashley Manning

River Road: Cami Batts

South Columbus: Patrice Autry

St. Marys Road: Leslie Baldridge

Waddell: Tasca Blanding

Wesley Heights: Jennifer Greer

Wynnton: Tatum Ranew

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Aaron Cohn: Karissa Branch

Arnold: Erika Gandy

Baker: Bryan Little

Blackmon Road: Tesharra Alexander

Double Churches: Jon Carmack

East Columbus: Michael Armstrong

Eddy: Shanika Carter

Fort: Vanessa Ellis

Midland: Akua Carter

Richards: Lynn Hall-Green

Rothschild: Ebony McNeill

Veterans: Tammy Fitts

HIGH SCHOOLS

Carver: Richard Reese

Columbus: Ron Forgie

Early College: Shane Larkin

Hardaway: Zena Wadlington

Jordan: Amanda Tuite

Kendrick: Lyndsey Redondo

Northside: Tabitha Ginther

Shaw: Kim White

Spencer: Clyde Johnson

CENTERS AND PROGRAMS

AIM: Draveious Hurston-White

St. Elmo: Billie Upshaw-Kendrick

Woodall: Melissa Tinsley

IF YOU GO

What: Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation gala, including the announcement of the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teacher of the Year.

When: May 4, 6 p.m. reception, 6:45 p.m. dinner and program.

Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.

Tickets: $40, on sale April 10-14 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts box office, 900 Broadway.

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos