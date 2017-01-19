Nominees announced for 2017 Muscogee County teacher of the year

The 56 nominees for the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teacher of the Year award were announced Thursday.
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, the nonprofit organization that conducts MCSD’s Teacher of the Year program, honored the nominees with a ceremony in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
“We are delighted, on behalf of the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, to recognize you and reward you,” MEEF administrator Marquette McKnight, president of Media Marketing and More, told the nominees.
The staff of each MCSD school nominated a teacher to compete for the award. The foundation’s selection committee will evaluate their applications and will choose semifinalists to interview and finalists to observe teaching before announcing the winner during the May 4 gala in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
MCSD superintendent David Lewis thanked MEEF for its partnership with the school district. Then he praised the nominees.
“You represent the highest ideals of teaching by giving your students your all – your knowledge, your creativity and your ongoing support,” Lewis said. “You believe in them, often seeing in them something that they don’t see in themselves. You empower them to dream beyond their circumstances and help them to see a brighter future that they also may not see for themselves. And then you help them to realize those dreams and aspirations, and, in doing so, you help to make our community a better, stronger, more desirable place to work and live.”
MEEF is dedicated to fostering educational excellence by helping and honoring innovative and effective teachers. In its 21-year history, the foundation has awarded educators more than $2.1 million through the Teacher of the Year and other programs or grants, McKnight said.
MCSD 2017 TEACHER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Allen: Lisa Cain
Blanchard: Ann Marie Sanders
Brewer: Kristina Crouch
Britt David: Andrea Reese
Clubview: Amberly Fahnestock
Davis: Keisha Gadson
Dawson: Dominique Donaldson
Dimon: Holleigh Davis
Dorothy Height: Debbie Overby
Double Churches: Shannon Williamson
Downtown: Tracey Cutt
Eagle Ridge: Betty Ward
Forrest Road: Cholana Foley
Fox: Wynn Alford
Gentian: Traci King
Georgetown: Stephanie Lazenby
Hannan: James Maye Jr.
Johnson: Lauren Lowery
Key: Skyla Pyron
Lonnie Jackson: Michelle Shafer
Martin Luther King Jr.: Sharon Pierce
Mathews: Cindy Applegate
Midland: Devon Brown
North Columbus: Cynthia Huffman
Reese Road: Debra Cerrato
Rigdon Road: Ashley Manning
River Road: Cami Batts
South Columbus: Patrice Autry
St. Marys Road: Leslie Baldridge
Waddell: Tasca Blanding
Wesley Heights: Jennifer Greer
Wynnton: Tatum Ranew
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Aaron Cohn: Karissa Branch
Arnold: Erika Gandy
Baker: Bryan Little
Blackmon Road: Tesharra Alexander
Double Churches: Jon Carmack
East Columbus: Michael Armstrong
Eddy: Shanika Carter
Fort: Vanessa Ellis
Midland: Akua Carter
Richards: Lynn Hall-Green
Rothschild: Ebony McNeill
Veterans: Tammy Fitts
HIGH SCHOOLS
Carver: Richard Reese
Columbus: Ron Forgie
Early College: Shane Larkin
Hardaway: Zena Wadlington
Jordan: Amanda Tuite
Kendrick: Lyndsey Redondo
Northside: Tabitha Ginther
Shaw: Kim White
Spencer: Clyde Johnson
CENTERS AND PROGRAMS
AIM: Draveious Hurston-White
St. Elmo: Billie Upshaw-Kendrick
Woodall: Melissa Tinsley
IF YOU GO
What: Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation gala, including the announcement of the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teacher of the Year.
When: May 4, 6 p.m. reception, 6:45 p.m. dinner and program.
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
Tickets: $40, on sale April 10-14 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts box office, 900 Broadway.
