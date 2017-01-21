Mixed news for Muscogee County School District’s finances

The Muscogee County School Board received mixed news about the district’s finances during the board’s annual planning retreat Saturday.
Local property tax collections for fiscal year 2017, which ends June 30, are projected to total $108,899,721, an increase of 1.8 percent from FY 2016 and an increase of 14.5 percent from FY 2010, according to data Muscogee County School District chief financial officer Theresa Thornton presented the board.
That increase comes from growth in the tax digest, meaning new or improved property, not an increase in the millage rate, which has remained 23.37 for the past 20 years. Muscogee County, however, had the third-highest millage rate in the state, behind only Rockdale and DeKalb counties, as of 2014, the most recent year reported on the website stanjester.com.
The district’s $274,600,024 budget for FY 2017, which the board approved in June, is now projected to leave a fund balance of $34,374,519, equating to 45.68 days of operating expenditures. MCSD ended FY 2016 with 64.9 days worth of fund balance – increasing it from 28.86 days at the end of FY 2013 -- but the administration expects to need $7.6 million of the $48,834,736 reserve to balance the FY 2017 budget. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends a minimum of 60 days worth of fund balance.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments