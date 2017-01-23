Muscogee County high school SADD chapters awarded grants

Four high schools in Columbus have been awarded state grants to help reduce teen driver fatalities and injuries.
Carver High School, Early College Academy, Hardaway High School and Kendrick High School earned the grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, ranging from $5,000 to $6,300, the Muscogee County School District announced in a news release.
The money will benefit the work done by the Students Against Destructive Decisions chapters at the schools. The advisers for those chapters are Paulette Rameau at Carver, Jane Mitchell at Early College, Karen Powers at Hardaway and Catrina Smith at Kendrick.
The grants will help fund the MCSD SADD chapters’ seatbelt checks and driving simulations in partnership with the Columbus Police Department, safe-prom campaigns and other highway safety activities, according to the release.
In 2014, the most recent year of data available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, 1,717 U.S. drivers ages 15-20 died in motor vehicle crashes, an increase of 1 percent from 2013, while the number of injured decreased by 4 percent to an estimated 170,000.
In the 10-year period from 2005 to 2014, the fatalities for ages 15-20 in motor vehicle crashes have decreased by 48 percent, from 3,474 to 1,717. But motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for ages 15-20, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
In Georgia, the most recent data year on the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is 2011, when 165 drivers ages 15-20 were involved in fatal crashes, a decrease of 72 percent from the 284 in 2007. The NHTSA report for 2014 shows Georgia further reduced the number to 156.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments