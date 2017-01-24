Harris County Board of Education member, retired Columbus State professor dies

The Chattahoochee Valley lost a servant leader in public education when 30-year Harris County Board of Education member and Columbus State University professor emeritus Jack Stewart died last week at St. Francis Hospital.
He was 80.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, 240 Walton St., Hamilton. Visitation will be there at 5 p.m.
According to his obituary, Stewart was a native of Manchester. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University, a master’s degree from Georgia Southern University and a doctorate from the University of Alabama. He taught at Margaret Mitchell Elementary School in Atlanta, worked as a guidance counselor at Campbell High School in Smyrna and was active in the Governor’s Honors Program at Wesleyan College before becoming a professor at CSU. He also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and authored four books.
According to his bio on Amazon.com, Stewart’s three college textbooks have been used by more than 150 colleges and universities and translated into foreign languages. His other book is titled “The Wit and Wisdom of Dr. Jack.” He also wrote a weekly column for the Harris County Journal.
Harris County School District superintendent Jimmy Martin, in an email Tuesday to the Ledger-Enquirer, said, “Dr. Stewart’s background as a K-12 teacher and counselor along with his experience as a post-secondary instructor at Columbus State University brought a perspective to our school board that was invaluable. He always kept the needs of our students first. When we would hire an administrator, he would always ask the question, ‘What do you plan to do for the students in your school?’ His experience and expertise will be greatly missed by our school system. Dr. Stewart made the Harris County School District a better place for children to get an education.”
Stewart was one of only about 15 current school board members in the state with at least 30 years of service, Georgia School Boards Association communications director Justin Pauly told the Ledger-Enquirer. Louise Radloff of Gwinnett is the longest-serving current member with 43 years, he said. The GSBA doesn’t have documents to determine how Stewart’s length of service ranks in the state for all time, Pauly said.
