Here’s your chance to help change Muscogee County School Board policies

Even government officials can be ho-hum about policy, but Muscogee County School Board districtwide representative Kia Chambers told her colleagues as they discussed revisions during their annual planning retreat Saturday, “This is not the most interesting thing we will do today, but it is one of the most important things we will do in 2017.”
And now Columbus citizens have the chance to give their opinion about the board’s proposed policy revisions — the first time in 15 years the board systematically has tried to update all of its policy codes, which describe how the board and Muscogee County School District should operate.
With help from the Georgia School Boards Association, the Muscogee board has posted the proposed policy revisions online, where the public may leave comments. The deadline for public comments is Feb. 13.
The Muscogee board has 302 policies, divided into 12 sections:
▪ School district organization
▪ School board operations
▪ General school administration
▪ Fiscal management
▪ Business management
▪ Facility expansion program
▪ Personnel
▪ Instructional program
▪ Students
▪ General public relations
▪ Inter-organizational relations
▪ Relations with other education agencies.
The GSBA evaluated the policies and put them into three categories: required, discretionary and “consider abolishing.”
To streamline the manual, the GSBA recommends abolishing 161 policies — more than half of them — because they are redundant, unnecessary or covered by another governing authority or by the district’s student conduct code.
The GSBA labeled 47 Muscogee policies “required” and the rest, 94, “discretionary.”
Revisions also were suggested.
For example, the GSBA recommends deleting the reference to compensation for board members ($1,000 per month, plus expenses) in the policy about how to fill the vacancy of an unexpired term because the board has a separate policy specifically about compensation and expenses.
Another example is when the GSBA recommends an alternate draft of a policy, such as the board’s policy about equal opportunity and nondiscrimination practices, where the GSBA proposes adding an explanation of the complaint procedure.
For more information about the proposed policy revisions, call board secretary Karen Jones at 706-748-2018.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments