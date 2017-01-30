Auburn reacts to Trump executive order restricting immigration, travel

Auburn University has recommended that its students, faculty, staff and dependents who might be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration shouldn’t travel outside of the United States until further notice because they might be denied reentry.
Auburn president Jay Gogue and provost Timothy Boosinger made the recommendation Monday in an email to campus constituents.
“We also encourage international students, faculty and staff with questions about immigration or H-1B/green cards to contact the Office of International Programs at (334) 844-5001,” the Auburn officials said in their letter.
They noted Auburn is a member of the Association of Public & Land Grant Universities, which concluded in a written statement Saturday, “The hardship is now clear and, as a matter of fairness and in accord with the values of this nation, the decision that bans these current visa and green card holders from returning for 90 days should be promptly reconsidered.”
In an analysis posted Sunday evening at www.politificat.com, Jon Greenberg wrote, “While the order calls for suspending the entry of people from the seven nations (unnamed in the order but provided later by the administration), it also gives officials some latitude.”
Part of the order says, "The Secretaries of State and Homeland Security may, on a case-by-case basis, and when in the national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked.”
During the NBC TV news program “Meet the Press” on Sunday, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said the order “going forward” doesn’t affect green-card holders. But he added, "If you are moving in and out of those seven countries, you will be subject to more questions."
Trump on Friday signed an executive order, designed to improve homeland security and prevent domestic terrorist attacks, that bans for 90 days citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days. Citizens of the following Muslim-majority countries are affected: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Auburn officials weren’t available Monday to report how many students and employees might be affected by Trump’s executive order, but the number is enough for the president and the provost to declare in their letter, “Auburn is an international university. Students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds strengthen our campus, and we remain committed to fostering an environment that upholds our values of inclusion and diversity.”
The Ledger-Enquirer asked officials at the Chattahoochee Valley’s other four-year institutions of higher education – Columbus State University, Troy University-Phenix City and LaGrange College – how they are handling the situation.
LaGrange College spokeswoman Debby Baker told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Monday, “We don’t have anyone affected by the executive order.”
Answers haven’t been received from CSU and Troy-Phenix City.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments