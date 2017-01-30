Auburn to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new engineering building

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Brown-Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center at Auburn University will be held Thursday at 1 p.m CST.
According to a news release, construction of the center, part of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, is made possible through a $30 million gift from John and Rosemary Brown, which is part of an overall $57 million gift.
Site preparation for the project began in December with the demolition of the Engineering Shops and L Building. Construction is anticipated to be completed by spring 2019. This project will mark the completion of more than $60 million in new construction and renovation on the engineering campus.
“John and Rosemary’s transformational gift will enable the college to construct a facility capable of significantly transforming the personal and professional successes of tomorrow’s Auburn engineers by providing students with the highest level of hands-on experiences and academic support throughout their college experience,” said Chris Roberts, dean of engineering.
Designed to serve students from all engineering disciplines, the center will incorporate high-contact initiatives through student recruitment, curriculum advising, career mentoring and placement, tutoring, international experiences, industrial relations and professional development.
Plans for the first floor of the building include a design and innovation center consisting of student maker spaces, laboratories, shops, project incubators, study rooms, flexible classrooms, computer labs and more, while also serving as the home for engineering student organizations.
The second floor will house a tutoring and learning center, academic advising center, student recruitment center, professional development and corporate relations center, the Alabama Power Academic Excellence Program and offices for support staff.
The third floor will incorporate spacious student study areas with large- and small-group study rooms, along with boardrooms, conference rooms and auditoriums all outfitted with the latest smart technologies.
