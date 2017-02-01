Clubview fifth-grader wins Muscogee County spelling bee

Clubview Elementary School fifth-grader Annie Kelley appropriately was the first contestant among the 44 during the Muscogee County School District’s 2017 Spelling Bee -- because she ended up in first place.
Annie prevailed in the final round by spelling “kudzu” and then “provolone” after runner-up Tyler Patel, a fifth-grader from Britt David Magnet Academy, misspelled “allegro.”
It took only three rounds to whittle the field to just Annie and Tyler left on stage. Annie looked like she would be the runner-up after misspelling “amenable,” but Tyler misspelled “julep” to give her a second chance.
Annie spelled “emperor,” “Holocaust” and “ebullience” to reach the final round. Tyler spelled “bedlam,” “aspidistra,” and “supererogation” to reach the final round.
As MCSD’s top two finishers, Annie and Tyler qualified for the Region 6 competition, Feb. 25 in the Pettigrew Center at Fort Valley State University, starting at 10 a.m. The Region 6 winner qualifies for the state championship, March 17 in the Student Center at Georgia State University, starting at 11 a.m. Each state winner qualifies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 31-June 1 in Washington, D.C.
Aaron Cohn Middle School sixth-grader Dilan Shah was MCSD’s third-place finisher.
For what he joked was his “75th year,” WTVM news anchor Chuck Leonard again was the pronouncer, and the familiar judges were retired MCSD administrators Karon Greyer and Harriet Steed and Ledger-Enquirer vice president and executive editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments