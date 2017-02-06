Public invited to be wowed by youngsters at Columbus region science fair

Want to be wowed by youngsters who might grow up to help cure cancer or invent a must-have product? Then go to the Cunningham Conference Center at Columbus State University from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, when the Columbus region’s best science and engineering projects from more than 120 middle school and high school students will be on public display.
The Columbus region winners will join those from the state’s 18 other regions to compete at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair, March 30-April 1, at the Classic Center in Athens.
Categories include biology, chemistry, environmental science, medicine, engineering, mathematics, physics and computer science.
The Columbus Regional Science and Engineering Fair is sponsored by CSU’s College of Letters and Sciences, CSU’s Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Muscogee County School District, Flint Energies, Geotechnical and Environmental Consultants Inc., Path-Tec, DJI Builders, and Renal Associates LLC. For more information, call event coordinator Janet Jamieson at 706-507-8540.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
