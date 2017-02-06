You better act fast to take Muscogee County School District survey

If you want to help determine the Muscogee County School District’s new mission, vision and values, then you should answer the survey MCSD started Monday.
And you better not procrastinate, because the survey will close Friday at 5 p.m.
MCSD emailed the survey to parents and guardians. Any resident of Muscogee County may participate by visiting the district’s website, www.muscogee.k12.ga.us and clicking on the Creating “We” banner.
The five-question survey asks:
“Which statement best describes our Mission? (Why do WE exist?)”
▪ Option 1 — To empower all students to achieve unlimited possibilities.
▪ Option 2 — To inspire and equip all students to achieve unlimited potential.
“Do you agree with the proposed Vision? (What do WE aspire to become?)”
“The MCSD is a beacon of educational excellence where all are known, valued and inspired.”
Strongly agree, agree, disagree, strongly disagree.
“Do you agree with the proposed Values? (How should WE behave?)”
“MCSD fosters a healthy organization where …
▪ “WE embrace equity and diversity
▪ “WE hold ourselves and others to the same high standards
▪ “WE commit to continuous learning and improvement
▪ “WE treat everyone with dignity and respect
“… as WE serve the needs of others.”
Strongly agree, agree, disagree, strongly disagree.
“Which statement best describes what WE do?”
▪ Option 1 – WE educate.
▪ Option 2 – WE educate and serve.
“Please indicate your relation to Muscogee County School District”
“(Choose all that apply)”
Student, parent of a current MCSD student, employee of MCSD, Muscogee County community member.
Survey participants may type in comments under each question.
“The proposed statements that have been developed would guide the work and decisions of our district,” MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller said in the news release. “Input and results from the survey will be shared with the Board of Education to help make decisions on this important topic.”
Kevin Twomey of Cary, N.C., an organizational consultant from The Table Group of Lafayette, Calif., has worked on this project with representative groups in MCSD the past several months. Twomey, whose clients have included Vanguard and American University during more than 15 years of consulting and general management experience, praised the MCSD officials while briefing the Muscogee County School Board at its annual retreat last month.
“If I look back on my 2016 clients, these folks owned the process more than anyone else I worked with,” Twomey said. “It was real and intensely open. It wasn’t all roses. … It got heated, but it got heated because you guys care. So many of my clients, I walk in, and they expect me to do all the work. That was not the expectation here. You guys led me, and I just helped facilitate it.”
The discussions also were “really heartfelt,” MCSD Superintendent David Lewis told the board. “I was really proud of the group.”
MCSD is paying The Table Group $25,000 for its services. Fuller told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email that the district is revising its mission, vision and value statements because they are too long and need updating, according to the team that reviewed the district’s accreditation. The last update was done from 2010-12, during the administrations of former Superintendent Susan Andrews and interim Superintendent John Phillips, Fuller said.
“We are continuously working on district/school improvements and our mission, vision, value statement is key to how we strive to continuously improve our culture, schools and district,” Fuller wrote in the email.
Current statements
MCSD’s current vision statement: “We envision a school district in which:
“Each student is given multiple opportunities to excel in his/her academic, social, emotional, and physical development in a safe, nurturing environment.
“Well-prepared, responsible, and caring employees are committed to excellence in education.
“Parents, community members, staff and students, are full partners in the education of children.”
MCSD’s current mission statement: “The Muscogee County School District is committed to providing educational experiences that will enable each student to become a lifelong learner, enter the work force with necessary skills and achieve academic and personal potential.”
MCSD’s current values and behaviors:
Respect
▪ “High regard for others, oneself, and one’s environment.”
▪ “Demonstrate an appreciation of and value for the people, places, and things I encounter daily.”
Trust
▪ “Creating an environment of honesty where everyone is valued.”
▪ “Create an environment where students, parents, teachers, administrators and all employees feel safe communicating and expressing their thoughts.”
Accountability
▪ “Accepting responsibility for how we perform.”
▪ “Hold all employees accountable to the high standards as set forth by the vision and mission statements.”
Student centered
▪ “Focus on what is best for students.”
▪ “Communicate that the district’s purpose is to serve students.”
Innovation
▪ “Foster an environment of creativity and imagination.”
▪ “Foster an atmosphere that enhances creative thought, innovative problem solving, and promotes imagination.”
Excellence
▪ “Consistently performing above the stated goals.”
▪ “Set the bar at the highest level and find ways to meet and exceed local, state, and federal standards.”
