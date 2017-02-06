UGA Research: Concussion may affect your driving even after symptoms disappear

A new study by University of Georgia researchers says the effects a concussion has on driving a vehicle may continue to linger even after the symptoms disappear.
In an article on the University of Georgia website, Julianne Schmidt, associate professor in the UGA College of Education's department of kinesiology and lead author of the study, said even though participants felt like they had recovered from their concussion, they were still likely to drive erratically while using a driving simulator-at times similar to someone driving under the influence of alcohol.
"They had less vehicle control while they were doing the driving simulation, and they swerved more within the lane," said Schmidt in the story. "This is a pretty large indicator of motor vehicle accident risk, and this is at a time point when they are considered recovered."
The study was published by the Journal of Neurotrauma.
The research included 14 college-age participants, all of whom were within 48 hours of no longer feeling the effects of their concussion. It is the first study of its kind to look into how a concussion impacts a person's ability to drive.
Schmidt said that typically, concussion research has focused on how the injury affects athletes. Before injured players can return to the field, they must pass a series of tests to determine how well their brain is functioning, even after concussion symptoms disappear. Before this study, the issue of driving after a concussion has never come up-even among athletes.
"In athletics, we don't restrict their driving before their symptoms resolve. Often, people will get a concussion and drive home from the event or practice that caused the concussion-there are no restrictions there. Whereas, we would never let them go out on the field or court; we're very strict about that,” Schmidt said in the artlcle.
This study, she said, implies that driving should be restricted at least until symptoms clear-and possibly after that.
