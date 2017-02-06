CSU online nursing program ranked among top 25 in country

Columbus State University appears on the list of 50 best online Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing Degrees ranking by College Choice, an independent online publication dedicated to helping students find the right college.
CSU ranks No. 22 on the list.
Topping the list is the University of Texas at Tyler.
Also finishing in the top 10 are the University of South Carolina, University of Illinois Chicago, University of Cincinnati, West Texas A&M University, University of Alabama, Ohio State University, University of Florida, Penn State University and Arizona State University.
Other schools from Georgia on the list are Augusta University and the University of West Georgia.
“The job outlook for nursing professionals is outstanding with an expected growth rate of 17 percent,” said Christian Amondson, College Choice managing editor.
College Choice developed its list by looking at academic quality along with return on investment, the differential between tuition costs and average early career earnings.
According to the report, the BSN degree at CSU boasts a 100 percent employment rate among its graduates.
