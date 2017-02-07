Holocaust survivor to speak at CSU Thursday

Holocaust survivor Hershel Greenblat will speak at Columbus State University Thursday.
The event in the school’s Cunningham Conference Center on the main campus from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. is free to the public.
According to a press release, Greenblat will recount his story of survival from German invasion to U.S. emigration during the Holocaust in “A Survivor’s Story,” presented by the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust in cooperation with Columbus State University's College of Education and Health Professions.
Greenblat was born in the Ukraine in 1941. The first two years of his life were spent hiding in a cave. The German invasion of the Soviet Union had already begun and his parents moved frequently to avoid capture.
Life for Greenblat and his family changed dramatically when they were transported from Russia to American controlled Austria. They lived in displaced persons camps for five years while waiting for permission to emigrate to the U.S.
This program is part of the "Teaching About the Holocaust: Lessons for Today" educator workshop series.
The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust strives to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and promote public understanding of its history. It ensures that learning how and why the Holocaust happened is an important part of the education of Georgia citizens.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments