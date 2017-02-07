Holocaust survivor to speak this week at Columbus State University

A Holocaust survivor will share his story this week at Columbus State University.
Herschel Greenblat is scheduled to make his presentation Thursday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in Blanchard Hall at the Cunningham Conference Center, 3100 Gentian Blvd., on CSU’s main campus. Admission is free.
According to CSU’s news release and other published accounts, Greenblat was born in a Ukrainian cave in 1941 while his family hid with other Jews to avoid being captured by invading Nazis from Germany. Near the end of World War II, they were transported to American-controlled Austria, where they waited in camps for five years until receiving permission to immigrate to the United States in 1950.
Greenblat’s visit to Columbus is sponsored by the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, in partnership with CSU’s College of Education and Health Professions.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
