Former Auburn football player among those confirmed Thursday as school trustee

Former Auburn football player Quentin Riggins was among three men unanimously confirmed by the Alabama State senate on Thursday as at-large members of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.
The other two were Lloyd Austin and Raymond Harbert.
Riggins is senior vice president for governemental and corporate affairs at Alabama Power.
Austin retired in 2016 after a nearly 41-year career in the U.S. Army, most recently serving as commanding general of U.S. Central Command.
Harbert is chairman and CEO of Harbertt Management Corporation.
All three have a degree from Auburn University.
