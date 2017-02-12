Later spring break on proposed calendar for next school year in Muscogee County

A later spring break is on the proposed 2017-2018 school calendar for the Muscogee County School District.
Approval of the calendar will be among items to be discussed at a work session Monday at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
Spring break this school year is March 20-24 but next school year will be a week later March 26-30.
Students will still get a week off for Thanksgiving.
For the winter break, the students will attend class on Dec. 20 then not return until Jan. 8. Counting weekends that is 18 days away from class. This school year, students were away from class for 21 days.
School will begin on August 7 with teachers reporting on August 1. School began August 8 this school year. The last day of school will be May 22. This school year, the last day is May 26.
Students will be off for Labor Day, Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day and Memorial Day.
In other business:
▪ The board is being asked to approve Landmark Grading Company for the construction of a parking lot for Columbus High School and to amend the project budget to include addtional funding of $200,000
▪ The board will discuss the board policy concerning the naming of school facilities.
▪ The board is being asked to approve the appointment of River City Construction Company at the construction manager at risk for a re-roofing and HVAC project at Shaw High School.
▪ A proposed mission, vision and values statement is to be discussed.
▪ Superintendent David Lewis will give an update on the application process for the new school of the arts.
▪ The board will receive reports from the The Columbus Museum and Chattahoochee Valley Libraries.
▪ Scheduled to address the board on the public agenda are Marianne Young, Felissa Grissett and Gail Tompkins. The topics were not given in the board agenda.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
