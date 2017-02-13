Muscogee County School District releases mission, vision, values survey results

The Muscogee County School District administration presented results of its survey as it develops a new set of mission, vision and value statements.
The online survey that was emailed to parents and guardians last Monday and posted on the district’s website through Friday generated approximately 2,500 responses, project manager Jodi Wisor told the Muscogee County School Board during its work session Monday evening.
In the question about the mission statement, approximately two-thirds, 64 percent, of the respondents favor Option 2: “To inspire and equip all students to achieve unlimited potential.” The other 36 percent favor Option 1: “To empower all students to achieve unlimited possibilities.”
An overwhelming majority, 84 percent, strongly agree (23 percent) or agree (61 percent) with the proposed vision statement: “The MCSD is a beacon of educational excellence where all are known, valued and inspired.”
An even larger majority, 89 percent, strongly agree (36 percent) or agree (53 percent) with the proposed values: “MCSD fosters a healthy organization where we embrace equity and diversity, hold ourselves and others to the same high standards, commit to continuous learning and improvement, and treat everyone with dignity and respect, as we serve the needs of others.”
Asked which statement best describes “what we do,” more than three-fourths, 77 percent, favor Option 2: “We educate and serve.” The other 23 percent favor Option 1: “We educate.”
The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal during its Feb. 21 meeting, starting at 6 p.m.
The survey came after 196 stakeholders spent a total of 2,370 hours the past six months to “create a we” that produced the proposal, Wisor said.
MCSD’s accrediting organization, AdvancEd, required the district in its 2012 exit report to develop new mission, vision and value statements because the current versions were considered too long.
“We feel like we’ve gone through a very good process,” superintendent David Lewis said.
The last update was done from 2010-12, during the administrations of former superintendent Susan Andrews and interim superintendent John Phillips.
