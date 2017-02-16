LaGrange High School dealing with suspected case of meningitis

A LaGrange High School student has a suspected case of meningitis, and an increasing number of students are being put on a regimen of antibiotics as a precaution.
Troup County Health Department public information officer Hayla Folden told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Thursday, “Because of the close contact that has been assessed, people that need to take any kind of medication have been advised to do so.”
Asked how many, Folden didn’t provide a number but said it is growing.
A letter explaining the situation has been sent to the high school’s parents and guardians. The letter dated Feb. 15 advises, “Anyone that believes they are a contact and has not receive further information should call the Troup County Health Department (706) 845-4085 or see a physician for risk assessment and chemoprophylaxis, if indicated.”
The letter also says, “The most common symptoms of meningococcal infection include high fever, intense headache and a stiff neck. Other symptoms may be nausea, vomiting, sudden rash, sensitivity to bright light, confusion and sleepiness. Someone with symptoms of meningococcal infection should contact a physician immediately.
“A vaccine called Menactra reduces the risk of meningococcal infection in teens. It is recommended for adolescents at age 11 or 12, and at high school entry for those not already vaccinated.
“Parents can be proactive by vaccinating their children against meningococcal infection and being alert for symptoms.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
