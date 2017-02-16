Rampant sickness causes unusually high absences at Columbus school

A rampant outbreak of sickness caused 30 percent of the students and 20 percent of the staff at River Road Elementary School to be absent or sent home Thursday.
Muscogee County School District communications director confirmed the ailing situation in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer. She provided statistics that show 108 of River Road’s 430 students were absent Thursday and another 21 were sent home as of 11:30 a.m. The staff also is suffering, with 11 of the 54 employees absent.
Those numbers increased from Wednesday, when 47 students were absent, 22 were sent home and 10 employees were absent.
In a letter sent to the school’s parents and guardians Wednesday, principal Philip Bush said, “This week our school has been hit pretty hard with sickness. Some classes have had as many as 10 or more absent. Many students have been sent home after they arrived due to vomiting and fever. We have several confirmed cases of the flu and strep throat. A stomach virus is running its course as well.
“We are taking every precaution we can to prevent the spread of germs so we can keep these illnesses from further spreading. If your child shows symptoms of being sick, please keep them home. Teachers will be happy to send make-up work home. Students must have no vomiting and be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school.
“Thank you for your helping us with this matter.”
Fuller said no other MCSD schools have reported unusually high numbers of absences this week.
