Rampant sickness causes unusually high absences at Columbus school

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal Pause

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting